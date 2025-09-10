Menu
Geopolitics

Trump Rebukes Israel Over Strike in Qatar, Vows It Won’t Happen Again Amid Peace Talks

By: Naija247news

Date:

Abuja, Sept. 10, 2025 (Naija247news) – Former U.S. President Donald Trump sharply criticized Israel’s recent strike targeting Hamas officials in Doha, Qatar, assuring Qatari leaders that such an incident would never happen again. The move comes amid delicate peace negotiations and growing tensions between U.S. allies in the Middle East.

Trump’s rebuke, shared on social media Tuesday, emphasized that the White House only learned of the strike from the Pentagon as it was underway, highlighting the unilateral nature of the attack.

“This was a decision made by Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu, it was not a decision made by me,” Trump wrote. “Unilaterally bombing inside Qatar, a Sovereign Nation and close Ally of the United States, that is working very hard and bravely taking risks with us to broker Peace, does not advance Israel or America’s goals. However, eliminating Hamas, who have profited off the misery of those living in Gaza, is a worthy goal.”

Earlier, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt echoed the concern during a briefing, but Trump’s statement clarified that U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff’s attempt to warn Qatar came “unfortunately, too late”, countering prior reports that Doha had been informed in advance.

Qatar’s Foreign Minister Majed Al Ansari posted on X (formerly Twitter) that claims Qatar had prior notice were “baseless,” signaling that the Gulf nation remained cautious despite the reassurances.

Trump stressed the importance of the U.S.-Qatar relationship, noting that the emirate is a critical ally.

“I view Qatar as a strong Ally and friend of the U.S., and feel very badly about the location of the attack,” he said, reinforcing the diplomatic ties he forged during his visits to the Middle East.

According to Qatari officials familiar with private discussions, the attack came while Hamas negotiators were in Doha for peace talks over a potential Gaza ceasefire. The officials said the strike could undermine ongoing negotiations aimed at freeing hostages and ending hostilities after nearly two years of war.

“This outrageous strike against a key U.S. ally comes at a critical time in the White House’s and Qatar’s efforts to get a deal done to reach a ceasefire in Gaza and free the hostages,” a Qatari official said.

The incident drew sharp criticism, highlighting concerns that the attack was conducted unilaterally by Israel without consulting the United States, according to Qatari sources.

“An unprovoked military attack on a sovereign state, a major non-NATO ally of the United States which hosts a critical military base and an enormous presence of American military and civilian personnel, is unacceptable and must be called out and condemned,” a second official said.

The episode underscores the fragility of Middle East diplomacy, where unilateral military actions can jeopardize ongoing peace efforts. Trump’s statement, while condemning the strike, also reinforced the goal of eliminating Hamas, balancing criticism of Israel with the broader strategic aim of regional stability.

As tensions simmer, the international community continues to watch closely, with U.S.-Qatar relations remaining a critical pillar in efforts to broker peace in Gaza and ensure safe negotiations for hostages.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

"Mali Starts Russia-Financed Gold Refinery to Reclaim Wealth, Redefine West Africa's Mining Order"
