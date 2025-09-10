Top 5 Countries Tightening Visa Rules for Nigerians – Ranked by Severity

Lagos, Nigeria – As global mobility becomes increasingly complex, Nigerians are facing some of the toughest visa restrictions in recent years. From the Middle East to North America and Southern Africa, governments are tightening entry rules, citing overstays, illegal residency, and security concerns.

Here’s a ranking of the Top 5 countries currently restricting Nigerian travellers, based on the severity of their new measures:

1. Qatar – Outright Ban on Solo Male Travellers

Qatar tops the list after introducing sweeping restrictions that bar Nigerian men from obtaining tourist or transit visas unless they travel with their families.

Pending applications have been cancelled.

Only women and families can apply independently.

Applicants must now book accommodation in 5-star hotels before visas are processed.

This makes Qatar’s policy the harshest and most exclusionary of the recent restrictions.

2. United Arab Emirates (UAE) – Longstanding Visa Freeze

Dubai and other UAE hubs remain effectively off-limits to many Nigerians.

Visa applications for Nigerians were suspended indefinitely.

Overstay and security concerns were cited.

Negotiations have failed to restore normal access, leaving business travellers and tourists stranded.

The UAE’s restrictions are second only to Qatar because they affect all categories of travellers, not just select groups.

3. Saudi Arabia – Tighter Screening for Work & Pilgrimage

While Saudi Arabia continues to issue visas for Hajj and Umrah, the process has become more rigorous:

Stricter background checks for Nigerian workers.

Increased scrutiny during religious pilgrimages.

Focus on curbing overstays and illegal residency.

Saudi’s approach is more selective than Qatar or the UAE but still places significant barriers on Nigerians.

4. United States – Heightened Immigration Vetting

The U.S. has not imposed a direct ban, but Nigerian applicants face lengthy and complex vetting processes:

Students, workers, and tourists face extended screening.

Nigeria was previously listed under the Trump-era travel ban, leaving lingering caution.

Denials and delays are now common.

This makes the U.S. restrictions bureaucratic rather than outright prohibitive, but still a challenge for many Nigerians.

5. South Africa – Documentation Heavy

Closer to home, South Africa has tightened requirements for Nigerian visitors:

Proof of funds, return tickets, and accommodation bookings are mandatory.

Delays in processing are frequent.

Restrictions largely affect tourism and short-term visits.

Compared to Qatar or the UAE, South Africa’s rules are less severe but still create barriers for Nigerians seeking easy travel within Africa.

The Takeaway

With Qatar and the UAE effectively closing their doors, Saudi Arabia and the U.S. raising barriers, and South Africa tightening access, Nigerians face an increasingly restricted global mobility landscape. Experts say Abuja must intensify diplomatic engagement to ease these restrictions and protect the interests of its citizens abroad.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.