Menu
Search
Subscribe
Diplomatic Relations

Top 5 Countries Tightening Visa Rules for Nigerians – Ranked by Severity

By: Naija247news

Date:

Lagos, Nigeria – As global mobility becomes increasingly complex, Nigerians are facing some of the toughest visa restrictions in recent years. From the Middle East to North America and Southern Africa, governments are tightening entry rules, citing overstays, illegal residency, and security concerns.

Here’s a ranking of the Top 5 countries currently restricting Nigerian travellers, based on the severity of their new measures:

1. Qatar – Outright Ban on Solo Male Travellers

Qatar tops the list after introducing sweeping restrictions that bar Nigerian men from obtaining tourist or transit visas unless they travel with their families.

  • Pending applications have been cancelled.
  • Only women and families can apply independently.
  • Applicants must now book accommodation in 5-star hotels before visas are processed.

This makes Qatar’s policy the harshest and most exclusionary of the recent restrictions.

2. United Arab Emirates (UAE) – Longstanding Visa Freeze

Dubai and other UAE hubs remain effectively off-limits to many Nigerians.

  • Visa applications for Nigerians were suspended indefinitely.
  • Overstay and security concerns were cited.
  • Negotiations have failed to restore normal access, leaving business travellers and tourists stranded.

The UAE’s restrictions are second only to Qatar because they affect all categories of travellers, not just select groups.

3. Saudi Arabia – Tighter Screening for Work & Pilgrimage

While Saudi Arabia continues to issue visas for Hajj and Umrah, the process has become more rigorous:

  • Stricter background checks for Nigerian workers.
  • Increased scrutiny during religious pilgrimages.
  • Focus on curbing overstays and illegal residency.

Saudi’s approach is more selective than Qatar or the UAE but still places significant barriers on Nigerians.

4. United States – Heightened Immigration Vetting

The U.S. has not imposed a direct ban, but Nigerian applicants face lengthy and complex vetting processes:

  • Students, workers, and tourists face extended screening.
  • Nigeria was previously listed under the Trump-era travel ban, leaving lingering caution.
  • Denials and delays are now common.

This makes the U.S. restrictions bureaucratic rather than outright prohibitive, but still a challenge for many Nigerians.

5. South Africa – Documentation Heavy

Closer to home, South Africa has tightened requirements for Nigerian visitors:

  • Proof of funds, return tickets, and accommodation bookings are mandatory.
  • Delays in processing are frequent.
  • Restrictions largely affect tourism and short-term visits.

Compared to Qatar or the UAE, South Africa’s rules are less severe but still create barriers for Nigerians seeking easy travel within Africa.

The Takeaway

With Qatar and the UAE effectively closing their doors, Saudi Arabia and the U.S. raising barriers, and South Africa tightening access, Nigerians face an increasingly restricted global mobility landscape. Experts say Abuja must intensify diplomatic engagement to ease these restrictions and protect the interests of its citizens abroad.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Qatar Bans Single Nigerian Men from Tourist and Transit Visas
Next article
Lagos Launches 2026 Budget Consultative Forum, Prioritizes Citizen Engagement and Youth Empowerment
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Lagos Launches 2026 Budget Consultative Forum, Prioritizes Citizen Engagement and Youth Empowerment

Samuel Gbenga Salau Samuel Gbenga Salau -
Lagos State has officially commenced its 2026 budget consultative...

Qatar Bans Single Nigerian Men from Tourist and Transit Visas

David Okoroafor, News Writer David Okoroafor, News Writer -
The government of Qatar has rolled out stricter visa...

NFF Slams Dessers, Troost-Ekong Over Super Eagles’ Draw

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
10, September 2025/Naija 247news The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has...

Labour Party Slams Tinubu Over Borrowing Spree

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
10, September 2025/Naija247news The Labour Party (LP) has called on...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Lagos Launches 2026 Budget Consultative Forum, Prioritizes Citizen Engagement and Youth Empowerment

Budget & Finance 0
Lagos State has officially commenced its 2026 budget consultative...

Qatar Bans Single Nigerian Men from Tourist and Transit Visas

Immigration & Residency 0
The government of Qatar has rolled out stricter visa...

NFF Slams Dessers, Troost-Ekong Over Super Eagles’ Draw

Sports 0
10, September 2025/Naija 247news The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria