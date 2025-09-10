Tinubu’s Shea Export Ban Aims to Make Nigeria a Global Leader, Says Info Minister

Abuja, Sept. 9, 2025 (NAN) – The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, has clarified that President Bola Tinubu’s temporary ban on raw shea exports is part of a strategy to position Nigeria as a global leader in the shea economy.

Idris made the remarks at the 20th Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Northern Zonal Accountants’ Conference in Minna, Niger State. He was represented at the event by Mallam Jibrin Baba Ndace, Director-General of the Voice of Nigeria.

“The president’s temporary suspension of raw shea exports is not a mere policy experiment but a bold, forward-looking measure to unlock the full potential of our rural economy,” Idris said.

He emphasized that Nigeria, which produces over 50% of the world’s shea, must shift from being a supplier of raw materials to a global leader in high-value shea products. He noted that Niger State, a hub of shea production, stands to gain significantly from this transformative initiative.

“Local processing will stimulate investment, drive technology transfer, expand processing capacity, create quality jobs for youth and women in rural communities, boost foreign exchange earnings, and deepen Nigeria’s participation in global value chains,” Idris added.

The minister also praised the National Shea Products Association of Nigeria (NASPAN) for supporting the president’s vision and assured that the federal government is providing an enabling environment to realize these goals.

According to Idris, the shea policy is a key element of President Tinubu’s broader economic renewal agenda, rooted in accountability, national re-orientation, and inclusivity. He urged citizens to commit to living by the right values, holding institutions accountable, and prioritizing Nigeria in all actions.

Idris highlighted ongoing initiatives under the Renewed Hope Agenda, including fiscal discipline, infrastructure renewal, digital transformation, and youth empowerment. He cited major projects like the Lagos–Calabar Coastal superhighway, Badagry–Sokoto superhighway, rehabilitation of the Eastern rail corridor, and the establishment of Regional Development Commissions as evidence of equitable resource distribution under the current administration.

He also detailed the 1,068-kilometre Sokoto-Badagry superhighway, one of four legacy projects of President Tinubu, noting that 125 kilometres of it will pass through Niger State.

The minister underscored the government’s use of Treasury Single Account (TSA) and the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS) to tighten fiscal controls, reduce leakages, and restore discipline in managing national resources.

He added that Nigeria’s improvement in the Transparency International Corruption Perceptions Index, rising from 145th in 2023 to 140th in 2024, is a direct result of diligent policy implementation promoting accountability and transparency.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.