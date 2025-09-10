Tinubu’s Growing Influence in North: A Divided Region

10, September 2025/Naija 247news

The growing influence of President Bola Tinubu in Northern Nigeria has sparked intense debate among regional leaders and activists. As the 2027 general elections approach, opinions on Tinubu’s strength in the North are sharply divided.

Diverse Perspectives on Tinubu’s Influence

Some believe Tinubu remains a strong political force in the North, while others argue that the region is far from united behind his candidacy. According to Political Activist Usman Okai-Austin, Tinubu’s strength in the North can be attributed to a divided opposition, which he believes will make it difficult to beat Tinubu’s re-election bid without unity.

Northern Leaders Weigh In

Yerima Shettima, Convener of the Northern Stakeholders Consultative Initiative, notes that the North isn’t speaking with one voice on Tinubu’s candidacy. Shettima emphasizes that the northern electorate is not monolithic, comprising various groups with distinct interests and priorities. In contrast, Political Analyst Mahdi Shehu argues that Northern Nigeria has been divided before Tinubu but more so with his emergence. Shehu believes the northern electorate will prioritize candidates who understand their socio-economic challenges.

Factors Influencing Tinubu’s Support

Tinubu’s strategic alliances across the country, including in the North-Central zone, have played a pivotal role in building broad-based support for the APC. Some northern leaders praise Tinubu’s commitment to inclusive governance and regional development, viewing his continued presidency as a pathway to consolidating recent gains in the area. However, the Tinubu administration’s economic reforms have sparked debate, with some northern leaders opposing these policies due to their potential impact on the region.

Growing Opposition

Not all northern leaders are supportive of Tinubu. Alhaji Bashir Dalhatu, Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), accuses Tinubu of sidelining the North despite massive support from the region during the 2023 elections. Some northern leaders believe Tinubu’s policies are more aligned with the interests of the South-West elite than the broader needs of the country, especially the North.

The debate over Tinubu’s influence in Northern Nigeria reflects the region’s complexity and diversity. As the 2027 general elections approach, it remains to be seen how the region’s leaders and voters will respond to Tinubu’s re-election bid. One thing is certain, however: the North’s diverse perspectives and priorities will play a crucial role in shaping the country’s political future.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.