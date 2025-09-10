Super Eagles Hold South Africa to 1-1 Draw in 2026 World Cup Qualifier

Bloemfontein, Sept. 9, 2025 (NAN) – Nigeria’s Super Eagles were held to a 1-1 draw by South Africa in a tense 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying clash at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Tuesday evening.

The match took a dramatic turn in the 25th minute when Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong inadvertently scored an own goal, giving Bafana Bafana the lead. The Fulham defender’s mishap came after a swift counterattack from the South African side, leaving fans stunned.

However, Nigeria’s hopes were revived just before halftime when Calvin Bassey capitalized on a precise cross from Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to level the score. Bassey’s timely intervention ensured that the Super Eagles went into the break with renewed belief.

In the second half, Nigeria coach Eric Chelle made tactical changes, introducing Wolves’ new signing Tolu Arokodare, which added urgency to the team’s attack. Brentford defender Benjamin Fredrick reinforced the backline, helping Nigeria maintain composure against South Africa’s aggressive offense.

Crystal Palace midfielder Christantus Uche replaced former Leicester star Wilfred Ndidi, making a notable impact in his 22 minutes on the pitch. Despite efforts from Samuel Chukwueze and other attackers, South African defenders managed to repel multiple Nigerian attempts to take the lead.

The draw leaves Nigeria in second place on the group standings with 11 points, while South Africa maintains a comfortable top spot with 17 points. The Bafana Bafana are aiming to secure a World Cup spot, having last hosted the tournament in 2010, while the Super Eagles seek qualification after missing the 2022 edition in Qatar.

Fan Reactions:

Social media was abuzz with opinions following Troost-Ekong’s own goal and the overall performance of the Super Eagles. Some fans criticized defensive lapses, while others praised Bassey’s equalizer.

Thab’zero Thabang Thabang commented: “Clear handball goal. If it was South Africa scoring with a handball, Nigerians would have blamed Motsepe.”

Rosetina Rahamin Pearls wrote: “God of soccer has got our back. #SuperEagles.”

Desire Nana Gyamerah added: “It’s still a goal. Think about winning the game.”

Maxwell Chidera Ofili stated: “South Africa is robbed. Nigeria, make una dey talk true.”

Unique Mba Moses observed: “Bassey came from behind to clean his brothers’ mess. Ekong, wake up! You’re not playing for me. As for me, I can only waste my data and time without gaining anything from it.”

South Africa Captain’s Statement:

Ahead of the game, South Africa captain Ronwen Williams emphasized his team’s focus on beating Nigeria. He stated that the squad would not rely on other results to secure qualification, highlighting the seriousness with which Bafana Bafana approached the fixture.

The Super Eagles will look to bounce back in upcoming fixtures as they continue their campaign to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.