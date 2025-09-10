Porsha Williams Drops Cryptic “It’s Over” Post, Simon Guobadia Responds Amid Divorce Speculation

Reality TV star Porsha Williams recently set fans talking after sharing a cryptic message on her Instagram Story, writing:

“IT’S OVER!!!! Thank Goodness. Grateful.”

The brief but loaded post immediately sparked speculation, with many interpreting it as a reference to her ongoing divorce from ex-husband Simon Guobadia. Fans and media outlets quickly debated whether Williams was signaling the finalization of her separation or expressing relief over a personal chapter closing.

Just hours later, Simon Guobadia appeared to respond — though not directly addressing Porsha — with a cheeky social media post of his own. He wrote:

“Here we go again with Ms 265. Still has learned absolutely nothing #itsovermyass.”

The playful yet pointed remark has fueled further intrigue online, leaving fans to wonder about the dynamics between the former couple and what exactly “it’s over” refers to in Porsha’s message.

This back-and-forth comes amid months of highly publicized drama surrounding their relationship, which has played out both on-screen and on social media. Porsha Williams, known for her role on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and Simon Guobadia have had a turbulent marriage, and their divorce proceedings have attracted intense media attention.

Fans continue to watch closely, speculating on the potential implications of these posts and whether they signal a final closure or the start of another chapter in the couple’s public feud.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.