Menu
Search
Subscribe
Arts & Entertainment

Porsha Williams Drops Cryptic “It’s Over” Post, Simon Guobadia Responds Amid Divorce Speculation

By: Ifeoluwa Okonkwo

Date:

Reality TV star Porsha Williams recently set fans talking after sharing a cryptic message on her Instagram Story, writing:

“IT’S OVER!!!! Thank Goodness. Grateful.”

The brief but loaded post immediately sparked speculation, with many interpreting it as a reference to her ongoing divorce from ex-husband Simon Guobadia. Fans and media outlets quickly debated whether Williams was signaling the finalization of her separation or expressing relief over a personal chapter closing.

Just hours later, Simon Guobadia appeared to respond — though not directly addressing Porsha — with a cheeky social media post of his own. He wrote:

“Here we go again with Ms 265. Still has learned absolutely nothing #itsovermyass.”

The playful yet pointed remark has fueled further intrigue online, leaving fans to wonder about the dynamics between the former couple and what exactly “it’s over” refers to in Porsha’s message.

This back-and-forth comes amid months of highly publicized drama surrounding their relationship, which has played out both on-screen and on social media. Porsha Williams, known for her role on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and Simon Guobadia have had a turbulent marriage, and their divorce proceedings have attracted intense media attention.

Fans continue to watch closely, speculating on the potential implications of these posts and whether they signal a final closure or the start of another chapter in the couple’s public feud.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Oyo Police Rescue Egyptian National 24 Hours After Abduction in Ibadan
Next article
Nigerian Stock Market Gains N254 Billion as Investors Resume Bargain Hunting
Ifeoluwa Okonkwo
Ifeoluwa Okonkwo
Ifeoluwa Okonkwo is a dedicated News Content Editor at Naija247news, bringing over five years of experience in news writing and editorial work. A graduate of the University of Abia State, Ifeoluwa specializes in curating and refining impactful news stories that resonate with readers. Her expertise lies in delivering accurate, timely, and engaging content across diverse topics, contributing to the platform’s reputation for excellence in journalism. Through her leadership, she ensures high editorial standards and an unwavering commitment to journalistic integrity.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“Mali Starts Russia-Financed Gold Refinery to Reclaim Wealth, Redefine West Africa’s Mining Order”

David Okoroafor, News Writer David Okoroafor, News Writer -
Naija247news – Bamako, Sept. 2025 — Mali, one of...

United Capital, Husk Power Seal Historic N5bn Loan Deal to Scale Nigeria’s Solar Minigrids

Joshua Chinonye Joshua Chinonye -
Lagos, Sept. 9, 2025 (Naija247news) – In a groundbreaking...

Abraham Babajide Cole’s UK Exhibition Reimagines Yoruba Migration, Diaspora Identity for Black History Month

Ifeoluwa Okonkwo Ifeoluwa Okonkwo -
Lagos, Sept. 9, 2025 (Naija247news) — Nigerian-born UK-based artist...

“Nigerian Students Turn to AI for Learning: Google Data Shows 200% Surge”

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
Abuja, September 9, 2025 (Naija247news) – Nigerian students are...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

“Mali Starts Russia-Financed Gold Refinery to Reclaim Wealth, Redefine West Africa’s Mining Order”

Geopolitics 0
Naija247news – Bamako, Sept. 2025 — Mali, one of...

United Capital, Husk Power Seal Historic N5bn Loan Deal to Scale Nigeria’s Solar Minigrids

Power & Renewables 0
Lagos, Sept. 9, 2025 (Naija247news) – In a groundbreaking...

Abraham Babajide Cole’s UK Exhibition Reimagines Yoruba Migration, Diaspora Identity for Black History Month

Diaspora News & Features 0
Lagos, Sept. 9, 2025 (Naija247news) — Nigerian-born UK-based artist...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria