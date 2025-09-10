Menu
Polish and NATO Forces Scramble to Intercept Russian Drones, Escalating Tensions in Europe

By: Naija247news

Date:

Warsaw, Sept. 10, 2025 (Naija247news) – Polish and NATO forces engaged Russian drones that entered Polish airspace early Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, marking the first direct military encounter with Moscow since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Polish military officials described the incursion as “an unprecedented violation of Polish airspace by drone-type objects” and warned it posed a real threat to civilian safety. The drones crossed into Poland amid a wave of Russian aerial attacks on western Ukraine.

Immediate Military Response

Poland deployed F-16 fighter jets, while NATO contributed Dutch F-35s and Italian AWACS surveillance planes to intercept the drones. The Polish government temporarily shut down at least three airports, including Warsaw’s Chopin Airport, and advised residents in eastern regions bordering Ukraine to stay indoors.

One drone struck a residential building in Wyryki, eastern Poland, although authorities reported no casualties.

Polish Government and NATO Response

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk called the drone incursions a “large-scale provocation”, adding that NATO forces successfully neutralized the drones that posed immediate threats.

“The situation is serious. We are ready to repel such provocations. All our allies are taking this very seriously,” Tusk said.

Tusk reported that the first airspace violation occurred around 11:30 p.m. (21:30 GMT) on Tuesday, with the last recorded at 6:30 a.m. (04:30 GMT) on Wednesday. Preliminary estimates suggest 19 violations in total.

Poland invoked Article 4 of the NATO treaty, requesting consultations with allies over threats to national security—a precursor to a potential Article 5 collective defence response. Article 5, which obligates NATO members to treat an attack on one nation as an attack on all, has only been invoked once in history, following the September 11, 2001 attacks.

EU and Ukraine Reactions

The European Union voiced strong support for Poland. Kaja Kallas, Vice President of the European Commission, called the drone intrusion the “most serious European airspace violation by Russia since the war began” and warned it appeared intentional. EU Defence Commissioner Andrius Kubilius proposed a “drone wall” along Eastern European borders.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned Moscow’s actions, warning that Russia was “pushing the boundaries of what is possible” by targeting NATO territory. He reported that 415 drones and over 40 cruise and ballistic missiles struck Ukraine overnight.

Russia’s Military Posture

The drone attacks coincide with increased Russian aggression, including air strikes on Kyiv, stalled ceasefire talks, and upcoming Zapad military exercises in Belarus. These large-scale drills, involving thousands of troops, tanks, aircraft, and live-fire operations, are scheduled near the Polish border and include potential nuclear weapons drills and deployment of Russian-made hypersonic missiles.

Poland announced it would temporarily close its border with Belarus ahead of the exercises. India is also expected to join the week-long military drills, adding a geopolitical dimension as President Donald Trump pushes the EU to impose 100 percent trade tariffs on India for purchasing Russian oil.

Rising European Tensions

The incident underscores the fragile security situation in Eastern Europe. While Poland and NATO successfully intercepted the drones, the episode raises urgent questions about the risk of NATO being drawn directly into the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Prime Minister Tusk urged NATO allies for greater support, emphasizing that words of solidarity are not enough. Analysts warn the incident could mark a turning point, with NATO needing to decide how far to escalate its defensive posture in response to Russian provocations.

📌 Editor's Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Charlie Kirk, Trump Ally Shot Dead at Utah Campus Event
Next article
Canada Reviews Ties with Israel After Qatar Attack on Hamas Leaders
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

