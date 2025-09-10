Menu
National Security

Oyo Police Rescue Egyptian National 24 Hours After Abduction in Ibadan

By: Naija247news

Date:

Ibadan, Oyo State – Operatives of the Oyo State Police Command have successfully rescued an Egyptian national, just 24 hours after he was abducted in Idi-Ayunre, Ibadan. The victim was recovered without any ransom payment, authorities confirmed on Tuesday, September 9, 2025.

The spokesperson of the command, CSP Osifeso Adewale, stated in a press release that the rescue operation highlighted the efficiency and dedication of the police force.

“The Oyo State Police Command is pleased to announce the successful completion of a rescue operation that led to the safe recovery of an Egyptian national who was kidnapped on the morning of Monday, September 8th, 2025, in the Alomaja area of Idi-Ayunre, Oyo State,” CSP Adewale said.

The operation was carried out under the strategic direction of Commissioner of Police, CP Femi Haruna, and involved a coordinated effort between the 4 PMF Ibadan, the command’s Intelligence and Tactical Operations units, local vigilante groups, and collaboration with the Ogun State Police Command.

“Through careful planning, intelligence analysis, and a swift response, the combined teams successfully located the abducted individual after an extensive search of the forests and border areas between Ogun and Oyo State,” the statement read.

The victim was returned safely and will undergo medical evaluation at the Police Hospital, Eleyele, before being reunited with his family.

CSP Adewale urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police via official emergency contacts.

“Ensuring public safety is our utmost priority, and we are committed to maintaining a peaceful Oyo State for all,” he added.

