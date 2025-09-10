Nigeria’s National Power Grid Collapses Nationwide

ABUJA – Nigeria’s national power grid collapsed on Wednesday after a generator failure triggered a chain reaction of outages, the state-backed Independent System Operator (NISO) reported.

The outage began at 10:20 GMT, causing a significant drop in electricity supply. Restoration efforts started immediately, with the capital Abuja receiving power first from the nearby Shiroro hydropower plant. NISO confirmed that “substantial restoration” has been achieved across the country.

Frequent grid failures have long troubled Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation, forcing households and businesses to rely on expensive diesel or petrol generators.

(Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Elisha Bala-Gbogbo)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.