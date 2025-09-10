Menu
Power & Renewables

Nigeria’s National Power Grid Collapses Nationwide

By: Joshua Chinonye

Date:

ABUJA – Nigeria’s national power grid collapsed on Wednesday after a generator failure triggered a chain reaction of outages, the state-backed Independent System Operator (NISO) reported.

The outage began at 10:20 GMT, causing a significant drop in electricity supply. Restoration efforts started immediately, with the capital Abuja receiving power first from the nearby Shiroro hydropower plant. NISO confirmed that “substantial restoration” has been achieved across the country.

Frequent grid failures have long troubled Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation, forcing households and businesses to rely on expensive diesel or petrol generators.

(Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Elisha Bala-Gbogbo)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.

Israel-Qatar Tensions Escalate as Netanyahu Threatens Hamas Leaders, Canada Voices Concern
