Nigeria’s Crude Slumps Below $68 as Fiscal Pressures Mount

Nigeria’s key crude oil grades, Brass River and Qua Iboe, fell below the $68 mark on Monday, trading at $68.56 and $68.61 per barrel respectively—a 0.22% decline, according to market data.

The slump raises fresh concerns over Nigeria’s 2025 fiscal outlook, with the federal government having pegged its budget on a $75 per barrel benchmark and a daily production target of 2.06 million barrels per day (bpd). The widening gap between projections and reality threatens to exacerbate fiscal imbalances in Africa’s largest economy.

When the 2025 budget was passed late last year, officials defended the $75 benchmark as “conservative” compared to global oil forecasts. At the time, Brent crude averaged $80 per barrel, while Nigeria’s light sweet grades typically sold at a premium.

“The benchmark was ambitious, especially given the volatility we’ve seen in recent years,” said Aisha Mohammed, energy analyst at Lagos-based Centre for Development Studies. “With prices falling below $70, the government faces the prospect of significant revenue shortfalls unless there is a dramatic recovery in the months ahead.”

OPEC+ Supply Hikes Add Pressure

The decline comes as OPEC+ plans to raise output from October, gradually loosening pandemic-era production cuts. Nigeria, which recently managed to meet its OPEC quota—recording 1.507 million bpd in July—may face further downward pressure on prices as global supply expands.

“Every extra barrel coming from OPEC+ adds to downward pressure on prices, and Nigeria, as a price-taker, has no control over the market direction,” Mohammed added.

Heavy Dependence on Oil Revenue

Nigeria’s reliance on crude—accounting for over 70% of government revenue and more than 90% of foreign exchange earnings—magnifies the fiscal risk. Sustained prices below the $75 benchmark could strain funding for public projects, debt servicing, and foreign reserves.

Brass River and Qua Iboe have historically attracted premium buyers for their low sulfur content and high yield of light products, especially in Europe and Asia. But rising U.S. shale production and Europe’s shift from fossil fuels have reduced Nigeria’s market advantage.

Implications for the 2025 Budget

The 2025 budget prioritizes infrastructure, social welfare, and debt servicing, but persistent crude underperformance may force cuts in capital expenditure, undermining growth targets.

Additionally, falling oil revenues could pressure Nigeria’s external reserves and the naira, which remains volatile under the managed float system introduced in 2023. With inflation above 20%, any fiscal shortfall risks macro instability, dampening investor confidence and threatening economic recovery.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.