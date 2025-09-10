Nigerian Stock Market Gains N254 Billion as Investors Resume Bargain Hunting

Lagos, Sept. 9, 2024 (NAN) – The Nigerian stock market sustained its bullish momentum on Tuesday, as renewed bargain hunting propelled investors’ wealth up by N254 billion.

The uptrend was driven by strong demand in equities such as Regency Alliance Insurance, Mecure, Etranzact, Daar Communications, Deap Capital, and 31 other stocks.

The Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX) market capitalisation, which opened at N88.199 trillion, rose by N254 billion (0.29%) to close at N88.453 trillion. Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) appreciated 0.29% or 401.36 points, finishing at 139,796.11, up from 139,394.75 recorded on Monday.

Market breadth closed positive, with 36 gainers outnumbering 19 losers. Regency Alliance Insurance led the gainers’ table with a 10% rise, closing at N1.43 per share, followed by Mecure, which advanced 9.92% to N21.60. Etranzact gained 9.73% to settle at N12.40, Daar Communications appreciated 9.57% to N1.03, and Deap Capital Management rose 9.52% to N1.84 per share.

On the losers’ chart, Unilever Nigeria recorded the steepest decline of 9.79%, closing at N63.15 per share. FTN Cocoa Processors fell 9.40% to N5.40, Ellah Lakes declined 8.76% to N13.02, Linkage Assurance dropped 6.85% to N2.04, and Berger Paints shed 6.33%, closing at N35.50 per share.

Trading activity declined as investors exchanged 659.2 million shares worth N12.5 billion in 25,334 deals, down from Monday’s 947.9 million shares valued at N17.9 billion in 36,036 transactions.

FCMB Group emerged as the most active stock, recording 202.5 million shares valued at N2.1 billion. Universal Insurance followed with 63.1 million shares worth N79.4 million, while FirstHoldCo transacted 44.2 million shares valued at N1.34 billion. Regency Alliance Insurance accounted for 30.9 million shares worth N43.8 million, and Access Corporation traded 26.12 million shares valued at N676.42 million.

The market’s performance indicates cautious optimism as investors continue to capitalize on bargains while monitoring sector-specific developments.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.