Nigeria Woos Global Investors to Tap 200 Undeveloped Oil Fields

Milan, Italy – Nigeria is extending a global invitation to energy investors, highlighting over 200 undeveloped oil fields and vast untapped reservoirs that could help increase the country’s crude production beyond the current 1.7 million barrels per day (bpd), the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) has revealed.

Engr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari, Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Ltd., made the announcement during the Energy Talk segment at Gastech 2025, one of the world’s leading gas and energy conferences, held this year in Milan, Italy.

The GCEO urged international investors to take advantage of Nigeria’s resource-rich energy landscape, stressing that unlocking these undeveloped oil assets could create substantial upstream and downstream investment opportunities, generate revenue, and deliver value for shareholders.

“Nigeria’s existing crude oil assets hold enormous potential. Developing these undeveloped reservoirs can significantly boost production and strengthen revenues while positioning the country as a top investment destination in Africa,” Ojulari said.

Driving Industrial Growth Through Gas and Oil

Ojulari highlighted that while some investors are already entering Nigeria’s gas-based industries—such as petrochemicals and methanol plants—more capital is needed to develop both the nation’s crude oil assets and critical gas infrastructure. Key projects include the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline, which is in advanced stages of completion, and the NLNG Train 7 Project, aimed at expanding liquefied natural gas exports.

Sustainable and Investor-Friendly Strategies

The NNPC Ltd. GCEO emphasized that Nigeria is creating an investor-friendly energy ecosystem. Measures include investments in carbon capture technology, adoption of energy-efficient solutions, and steps to reduce gas flaring, aligning with both national objectives and financing partners’ expectations.

“Our energy transition strategy prioritizes eradicating energy poverty and supporting industrialisation. Gas is the fuel of choice for factories, while Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) will provide clean cooking energy for over six million Nigerians who currently lack access,” he explained.

Nigeria on the Global Energy Stage

Gastech 2025, attended by over 50,000 professionals and more than 1,000 exhibitors from 150 countries, serves as a key platform for discussing the future of the energy sector. Nigeria’s presence underscores its commitment to attracting global investment, boosting oil and gas production, and playing a strategic role in Africa’s energy transition.

Data Highlights:

Current oil production: 1.7 million bpd

Undeveloped oil fields: 200+

Key infrastructure: AKK Gas Pipeline, NLNG Train 7

Investment focus: Crude oil development, industrial gas, LPG for domestic use

Nigeria’s push at Gastech signals huge opportunities for global investors, particularly those ready to participate in the development of untapped reserves and infrastructure projects that could transform the nation’s energy sector.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.