NFF Slams Dessers, Troost-Ekong Over Super Eagles’ Draw

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

10, September 2025/Naija 247news

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has come down hard on Super Eagles forward Cyriel Dessers and captain William Troost-Ekong following the team’s 1-1 draw with South Africa in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Dessers’ Unimpressive Performance

The NFF criticized Dessers for his lackluster performance, stating that he was “too slow to latch onto passes, could not win aerial balls and did little in bringing alive the Nigerian attack”. The federation’s harsh words have sparked a reaction from fans and pundits alike.

Troost-Ekong’s Costly Error

The NFF also faulted Troost-Ekong for his costly own goal, which gave South Africa the lead. Despite the setback, Troost-Ekong has urged fans to keep believing in the team’s ability to qualify for the World Cup.

Group C Standings

The draw has seen South Africa lead Group C with 17 points, while Nigeria sits third with 11 points. The Super Eagles will need to win their remaining fixtures and hope their rivals slip up to stand a chance of qualifying for the World Cup.

The NFF’s criticism of Dessers and Troost-Ekong highlights the high stakes and intense scrutiny that comes with playing for the Super Eagles. As Nigeria navigates its World Cup qualification campaign, the team will need to regroup and refocus to achieve its goals.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

