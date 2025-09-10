Larry Ellison Overtakes Elon Musk as World’s Richest Man After Oracle’s Blockbuster Surge

Naija247news – New York, Sept. 10, 2025 — Oracle cofounder Larry Ellison has dethroned Elon Musk to become the world’s richest person, following a historic surge in Oracle’s stock price that added billions to his fortune in a matter of minutes.

According to Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index, Ellison’s net worth climbed to $393 billion on Wednesday, surpassing Musk, who had held the top spot for four consecutive years. The rally came after Oracle released a blockbuster earnings report, powered by multibillion-dollar contracts in the fast-expanding artificial intelligence (AI) sector.

At 3:00 p.m. in New York (19:00 GMT), Oracle stock had soared 34.4 percent for the day, a gain that reshaped global wealth rankings in real time. Ellison, 81, derives much of his wealth from his 41 percent stake in Oracle, the enterprise software giant he co-founded in 1977.

In contrast, Musk’s fortune has slipped amid a difficult year for Tesla. The electric vehicle maker’s stock has fallen 14 percent in 2025, weighing on Musk’s overall wealth despite a proposed $1 trillion compensation package awaiting shareholder approval.

“The AI arms race is creating once-in-a-generation opportunities for enterprise software providers,” said one Wall Street analyst, noting that Oracle’s cloud and database systems are attracting some of the largest AI deals on record.

Competing Rich Lists Differ

While Bloomberg now lists Ellison at the top with $393 billion, Forbes still pegs Musk’s net worth higher, at $439 billion, owing to different methods of valuing private assets such as SpaceX. Bloomberg estimates Musk’s fortune at $385 billion.

The discrepancy underscores the difficulty of ranking billionaires with vast holdings tied up in volatile stocks and private companies.

What Ellison’s Wealth Represents

To put Ellison’s riches into perspective: his net worth is enough to support the annual median household income of 5 million American families — roughly equal to the population of Florida.

Ellison’s rise marks a new chapter in the global wealth race, driven not by cars or rockets, but by enterprise software and AI infrastructure at the heart of the digital economy.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.