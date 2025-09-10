Lagos Launches 2026 Budget Consultative Forum, Prioritizes Citizen Engagement and Youth Empowerment

Lagos State has officially commenced its 2026 budget consultative forum, signaling a renewed commitment to inclusive governance, citizen participation, and strategic development planning. The forum, a critical component of the state’s annual budget cycle, allows residents to directly contribute to how public resources are allocated, ensuring that investments address community needs, stimulate growth, enhance service delivery, and make Lagos a more livable city for all.

The first session of the forum was held in Ikeja, bringing together residents, traditional rulers, community leaders, and stakeholders from across the state. Mr. Ope George, Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, underscored the significance of the exercise, explaining that it is not merely a consultation but also a platform for accountability.

“Every year, we go around all IBILE divisions to meet our people, hear from them, and understand what they want in the budget. This forum also allows us to report back on promises from the previous budget and give a scorecard of projects executed,” he said.

Highlighting the state’s fiscal performance, George revealed that over 80% of the 2025 budget targets in both revenue and expenditure have been achieved. He expressed optimism that Lagos would meet its year-end Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) goals, noting that as of September, the state had already achieved about 80% of its target.

“For the 2026 budget, our focus will remain on infrastructure, healthcare, education, agriculture, and social protection, while building on what has already been achieved,” George stated. He emphasized that citizen input is vital to ensure that the budget reflects the real needs of Lagosians and drives equitable development across all communities.

A major highlight of the forum was the discussion on youth drug abuse, an issue described by Commissioner for Youth Social Development, Mr. Mobolaji Ogunlende, as a “pandemic.” Responding to concerns raised by residents, including Chief Daniel Ajibose, who called for youth empowerment initiatives, Ogunlende disclosed that the state has established a dedicated unit, Lagos State Kick Against Drug Abuse (LASKADA), to tackle the crisis head-on.

“At least 35% of our youth population is dependent on drug substances. This is alarming, and as a government, we have set up rehabilitation centres and hotlines to provide immediate help,” Ogunlende said. He added that LASKADA works in partnership with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), private institutions, and local communities, while also leveraging social media to identify and assist victims.

“This is not a fight for government alone. It is a collective responsibility. We urge citizens to help advocate and support those struggling with drug abuse,” Ogunlende stressed, highlighting the need for community involvement in addressing the social menace.

Earlier in the forum, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget, Mrs. Olayinka Ojo, welcomed participants and emphasized the forum’s role in fostering transparency and inclusivity. She noted that the initiative embodies the principles of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration, which champions the slogan: “No One Must Be Left Behind.”

“We encourage Lagosians to continue fulfilling their civic obligations, particularly prompt tax payment, which is crucial for delivering equitable and sustainable development across the state,” Ojo said.

The consultative forum is set to continue across all IBILE divisions, ensuring that every community in Lagos has the opportunity to contribute to shaping a realistic, inclusive, and forward-looking 2026 budget. By integrating citizen voices, the state government hopes to align fiscal planning with on-the-ground realities, bridging gaps between policy and public needs.

Analysts observing the process have lauded Lagos’ approach, noting that regular budget consultations not only improve transparency but also strengthen public trust in government. They argue that as cities like Lagos grow rapidly, participatory governance models are essential for maintaining social cohesion and delivering services efficiently.

Residents who attended the Ikeja session expressed optimism about the forum, with many highlighting the importance of government accountability and follow-through on prior budget commitments.

“It’s good to see the government coming to us directly. We want our voices heard, especially on education and healthcare. These consultations give us hope that our taxes are being used wisely,” said Mrs. Funke Adeyemi, a local business owner.

As Lagos continues to expand both in population and economic activity, the 2026 budget consultative forum represents a critical mechanism for sustainable development, citizen empowerment, and proactive governance, setting the stage for a state where public policy and community priorities are closely aligned.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.