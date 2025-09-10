Labour Party Slams Tinubu Over Borrowing Spree

10, September 2025/Naija247news

The Labour Party (LP) has called on Senate President Godswill Akpabio to join forces with Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, in condemning President Bola Tinubu’s alarming borrowing spree, which the party describes as “reckless and unsustainable”.

Abbas Speaks Out

Speaker Abbas had recently expressed deep concerns over Nigeria’s rapidly rising debt profile, warning that it poses a serious threat to the country’s fiscal sustainability. According to Abbas, Nigeria’s debt has skyrocketed to a staggering ₦149 trillion, with the debt-to-GDP ratio standing at 52%, far exceeding the statutory ceiling of 40%.

LP’s Demand for Action

The LP is urging Akpabio to emulate Abbas by speaking out against Tinubu’s borrowing spree. The party emphasizes that the government must prioritize fiscal responsibility and accountability in governance. “We demand that any new loan requests be backed by clear, measurable plans for infrastructure, economic growth, and social impact,” the LP stated.

Economic Implications

The party warned that Tinubu’s borrowing spree threatens the economic future of Nigerians, both living and unborn. With debt servicing consuming a significant portion of government revenue, the LP argues that urgent action is needed to prevent further economic instability.

Concerns Over Loan Utilization

Critics argue that the loans are not being utilized for meaningful projects but rather for consumption. Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar expressed concerns that the loan would exact unbearable negative pressure on the economy. The African Democratic Congress (ADC) also condemned the borrowing spree, warning that Nigeria’s public debt could surpass ₦200 trillion by the end of 2025 .

Calls for Transparency and Accountability

The ADC is demanding full disclosure of all loan agreements signed over the past decade, including terms, interest rates, payment timelines, and final recipients of the loans. The party believes that Nigerians have a right to know how these loans are being utilized and to demand accountability from their leaders .

The Labour Party’s call for Akpabio to join Abbas in condemning Tinubu’s borrowing spree highlights the growing concerns over Nigeria’s debt profile. As the country’s economic future hangs in the balance, it remains to be seen whether the Senate President will heed the LP’s call to action.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.