Israel-Qatar Tensions Escalate as Netanyahu Threatens Hamas Leaders, Canada Voices Concern

Doha/Edmonton, Sept. 10, 2025 (Naija247news) – Tensions in the Middle East escalated sharply on Wednesday after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened to target Hamas leaders in Qatar following Israel’s deadly strike in Doha. The attack, condemned by Qatar as “state terror”, has prompted international concern, including from Canada, which is now evaluating its diplomatic relationship with Israel.

“I say to Qatar and all nations who harbour terrorists, you either expel them or you bring them to justice — because if you don’t, we will,” Netanyahu declared.

Deadly Israeli Strike in Doha

The unprecedented strike in Qatar targeted senior Hamas leadership during US-backed ceasefire negotiations for Gaza. The operation is part of a wider Israeli offensive over the past three days, including attacks in Gaza, Lebanon, Yemen, Syria, Tunisia, and ongoing raids in the occupied West Bank.

Qatar, a key mediator in Middle East peace talks and host to the region’s largest US military base, condemned the attack as “cowardly” and noted that Washington provided no prior warning.

“Israel again has no problem meddling in the internal affairs of another country… Netanyahu is saying he’s going to take matters into his own hands,” said Al Jazeera correspondent Hamdah Salhut.

Qatari Leadership Responds

Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani described the attack as “state terror” in an interview with CNN:

“I have no words to express how enraged we are… this is state terror. We are betrayed.”

The strike, he added, “killed any hope for the captives remaining in Gaza” , undermining ongoing ceasefire mediation.

Al Thani called for Netanyahu to be brought to justice, highlighting his ICC war crimes accusations.

In response, Gulf leaders have mobilised to Doha: UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Jordan’s King Abdullah II, and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman are expected to join consultations. Al Thani confirmed an Arab-Islamic summit will be held in Doha to determine a regional response to Israel’s aggression.

“There is a collective response that should happen from the region… we are hoping for something meaningful that deters Israel from continuing this bullying,” Al Thani said.

Canada Evaluates Relations with Israel

Meanwhile, Canada signalled its disapproval of Israel’s actions. Foreign Minister Anita Anand stated that the Doha strike was “unacceptable”, particularly because Qatar has been actively mediating peace in the Middle East.

“We are evaluating our relationship with Israel,” Anand said in Edmonton, noting that Canada is considering its next diplomatic steps in response to the attack.

Canada’s position represents a shift under Prime Minister Mark Carney, who earlier recognised Palestinian statehood, angering Israel. Carney condemned the airstrike as “an intolerable expansion of violence”, warning that it risks escalating conflict throughout the region.

Regional and Global Implications

The Israeli strike in Doha and Netanyahu’s threats risk further isolating Israel diplomatically, even among Gulf states that had explored normalisation. Experts warn the operation could derail ongoing peace efforts in Gaza and provoke retaliatory measures in the region.

Qatar and Canada’s strong responses signal rising international pressure on Israel to reconsider its approach, while Netanyahu continues to assert aggressive military action as the preferred strategy against Hamas.

