Geopolitics

IAEA and Iran Issue Conflicting Statements Over Nuclear Cooperation Deal

By: David Okoroafor, News Writer

Date:

Tehran, Sept. 10, 2025 (Naija247news) – Tensions persist as the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Iran released seemingly contradictory statements over a deal to resume cooperation on Tehran’s nuclear programme.

On Wednesday, the IAEA said the agreement provides access to all of Iran’s nuclear facilities, a move hailed as a breakthrough after months of strained relations. Yet shortly afterwards, Iranian officials insisted the deal does not guarantee inspections, leaving questions over verification and oversight.

The Deal and Its Background

The agreement, unveiled on Tuesday, capped months of escalating tension following attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities by Israel and the United States in June. These strikes severely damaged uranium enrichment sites, though the status of Iran’s stockpile — enriched to as high as 60 percent — remains uncertain.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi addressed the agency’s Board of Governors on Wednesday, describing the deal as comprehensive:

  • Access to all facilities and installations in Iran.

  • Reporting requirements for all facilities affected by the attacks, including nuclear material present.

  • A framework for Iran and the IAEA to resume cooperation in a “respective and comprehensive” way.

“Despite the technical nature of the document, this represents a step forward in restoring dialogue and oversight,” Grossi said.

Iran’s Contradictory Statement

Shortly after the IAEA’s announcement, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi clarified that the deal does not currently grant IAEA inspectors access beyond the Bushehr nuclear plant.

“Based on future reports that Iran will issue, the nature of access will have to be discussed at an appropriate time,” Araghchi said, stressing that any inspections require approval from Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

Iran has also warned that the deal could be terminated if international sanctions are reimposed or if Tehran perceives hostile acts against its facilities

International Reactions and Sanctions Threats

European powers have warned they could reimpose sanctions previously lifted under the 2015 nuclear agreement if Iran fails to cooperate fully. The deal is being viewed as a delicate balance between restoring oversight and respecting Iran’s claims of sovereignty and security.

Despite recent tensions, the Tuesday agreement marked a warming in relations between Tehran and the IAEA after a breakdown in July. President Masoud Pezeshkian had suspended cooperation with the watchdog, citing “double standards” over the Israeli and US strikes, prompting inspectors to leave the country.

The IAEA has repeatedly described its inability to verify Iran’s nuclear stockpile as a serious concern for international security.

Key Takeaways

  • IAEA: Deal provides access to all Iranian nuclear facilities.

  • Iran: Access for inspections not guaranteed; future inspections to be negotiated.

  • Sanctions: European powers may reimpose restrictions if cooperation is insufficient.

  • Security Context: The deal follows major US-Israel strikes in June that damaged enrichment sites.

Analysts say the agreement is a cautious step forward, but much depends on whether Tehran allows inspectors full access and whether international sanctions are avoided

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

