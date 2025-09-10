Dangote Cement Pays ₦3.3trn Dividends in 15 Years

, Invests $8.5 Billion in Expansion, Targets 66.4Mta Capacity by 2030

, Pledges African Cement Self-Sufficiency

Naija247news Analysis | Lagos – Shareholders of Dangote Cement Plc have reaped over ₦3.3 trillion in dividend payouts over the last 15 years, a historic milestone that cements the company’s position as one of Africa’s most rewarding blue-chip stocks. Beyond cash returns, investors have also benefited from substantial capital appreciation, as the cement giant continues to expand across the continent.

The announcement came during the “Facts Behind the Figures” presentation at the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) in Lagos, where the company’s new Chairman, Mr. Emmanuel Ikazoboh, addressed stakeholders for the first time after succeeding Aliko Dangote.

Investor Confidence Amid Leadership Transition

Ikazoboh reassured shareholders of continuity in robust returns and adherence to global corporate governance standards. “To our investors, you have my unwavering commitment to safeguarding and growing your investment… to our employees and partners, our collective strength will propel us to achievements we haven’t yet imagined,” he said.

Chief Executive Arvind Pathak outlined the company’s growth trajectory, targeting an installed capacity of 66.4Mta by 2030 through greenfield and brownfield projects. Dangote Cement recently commissioned the first phase (1.5Mta) of its 3Mta Côte d’Ivoire plant, while construction of its 6Mta Itori Plant in Ogun State advances steadily. The company also pledged a $400 million expansion in Ethiopia, doubling capacity in that market.

The Numbers Behind the Success

₦3.3 trillion paid in dividends since inception.

₦502.6 billion dividend approved at the 2024 AGM (₦30 per share).

Over $8.5 billion invested in capital projects across Africa in 15 years.

469.8% surge in CSR spending in 2024, reaching ₦3.2 billion.

Reactions from Stakeholders

NGX Leadership: Group Chairman Dr. Umaru Kwairanga lauded Aliko Dangote’s legacy, noting that the cement mogul had demonstrated how wealth creation can translate into public value through the capital market. NGX CEO Temi Popoola praised Ikazoboh’s appointment, expressing confidence in the new leadership.

Shareholders’ Associations: Faruk Umar, President of AARNS, hailed Dangote Cement’s resilience in the face of FX volatility and expansion pressures: “Despite 2024’s challenges, the company still rewarded us with a robust dividend. This is commendable and shows the doggedness of the management team.” Bisi Bakare, Chairperson of Pragmatic Shareholders Association, emphasized corporate governance excellence: “For a manufacturing company to declare ₦30 per share dividend despite earnings not up to that figure, speaks volumes about leadership quality. Dangote Cement remains unmatched in dividend payout.”



Beyond Profits: Social Investments Rising

Dangote Cement has also deepened its corporate social responsibility, with projects spanning education, healthcare, agriculture, infrastructure, and economic empowerment. In 2024, CSR expenditure rose nearly fivefold to ₦3.2 billion, signaling a shift toward stronger community engagement alongside profit-making.

Naija247news Analysis

Dangote Cement’s dividend history underscores the company’s role as a wealth creator for Nigerian investors, especially in a volatile economy where few corporates maintain consistency in payouts. The shift in leadership from Dangote to Ikazoboh is being closely watched, but investor confidence remains intact, buoyed by clear expansion pipelines and record social investments.

The bigger picture, however, lies in Dangote Cement’s long-term vision: transforming Africa into a self-sufficient cement and clinker hub. If achieved, this will reduce the continent’s reliance on imports, strengthen industrialization, and position Nigeria at the center of Africa’s construction boom.