Charlie Kirk Shot at Utah Valley University Event, FBI Launches Manhunt as Political Violence Deepens in U.S.

Abuja, Sept. 10, 2025 (Naija247news) – Conservative activist and Turning Point USA cofounder Charlie Kirk was shot during a live event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday evening, leaving him in critical condition and sparking nationwide outrage.

The incident, captured on social media videos, showed Kirk clutching his neck and collapsing after a single gunshot echoed through the outdoor venue. Panic ensued as attendees fled the scene.

Gunfire at a Campus Debate

Kirk was delivering remarks as part of his “American Comeback Tour” debate series when the attack occurred. Authorities said the shot came from a nearby building approximately 200 yards away.

He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. University officials initially said a suspect was in custody, but police later clarified the detained individual was not the shooter. The gunman remains at large.

The FBI has joined local law enforcement in a wide-scale investigation, vowing to bring the perpetrator to justice.

Reactions from Leaders and Public Figures

The attack has drawn swift condemnation from across the political spectrum.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social: “We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, a great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!”

FBI Director Kash Patel pledged rapid deployment of federal agents to support the probe.

Lawmakers and governors, including Nancy Pelosi, Hakeem Jeffries, Gavin Newsom, and Wes Moore, also denounced the violence.

Former Utah congressman Jason Chaffetz, who witnessed the shooting, said he heard a single shot and described the security at the event as “light.”

A Rising Tide of Political Violence

The shooting of Kirk comes amid a worrisome surge in political violence across the United States:

In June, a Minnesota state lawmaker and her husband were assassinated at their home.

In Colorado, a pro-Israel rally was firebombed in July.

Earlier this year, Pennsylvania’s governor’s mansion was targeted in an arson attack.

Most notably, Donald Trump himself survived an assassination attempt at a campaign rally in 2024.

Analysts warn the Kirk attack may deepen concerns over free speech, polarization, and security at U.S. political gatherings

Who is Charlie Kirk?

Charlie Kirk, 31, is the founder and CEO of Turning Point USA, a conservative youth organization he launched in 2012. Known for mobilizing college students and young voters for the Republican cause, he became one of the most influential voices backing Donald Trump’s political movement.

Kirk’s campus events, often branded as debates or speaking tours, regularly draw large audiences—and controversy. A petition to block his Utah appearance had gathered nearly 1,000 signatures before the event.

Outlook

As Kirk fights for his life, the U.S. confronts yet another grim reminder of its rising political tensions. The FBI manhunt continues, while Americans await updates on Kirk’s condition.

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.