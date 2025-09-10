“CBN Targets $1 Billion Diaspora Reserve as Tinubu Pushes Digital Banking, Fintech Reforms”

Abuja, Sept. 9, 2025 (Naija247news) – The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced an ambitious plan to increase the country’s diaspora reserve to $1 billion by 2026, a move seen as a significant step in bolstering Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves and strengthening investor confidence. The announcement was made by CBN Governor Dr. Olayemi Cardoso at the 18th Annual Banking and Finance Conference organized by the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) in Abuja.

According to Cardoso, Nigeria’s current diaspora reserve stands at $600 million, reflecting steady growth in remittance inflows over the past years. “It is now over to the banks to make this happen,” Cardoso said. “I want to commend all the banks that are driving this including Zenith, Access, Fidelity, all of them because they are many. I am taking a special interest in this thing and I want that to continue because it speaks volume and makes a huge difference on how our people in diaspora see us.”

The diaspora reserve initiative aligns with the Central Bank’s broader strategy to mobilize foreign exchange from Nigerians living abroad, while also promoting safe, efficient, and regulated channels for remittances. The plan will require active participation from commercial banks, fintech platforms, and remittance companies to encourage diaspora Nigerians to invest in Nigerian financial instruments and development projects.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, represented by Finance Minister Wale Edun, also addressed the conference, highlighting the role of digital banking, fintech, and open banking in transforming Nigeria’s economy. “There is a digital revolution. So many people now are not using the banking system to make payments. They’ve turned to stablecoins. They’ve turned to digital currency,” Tinubu said. The President urged financial regulators to monitor the evolving digital currency landscape proactively to ensure stability and protect consumers.

Tinubu emphasized that Nigeria’s economic transition requires moving from resilience to reinvention, leveraging technology, artificial intelligence, and fintech innovations to drive industrialization, efficiency, and job creation. “Yes, our GDP is growing, but the percentage of industrial contribution from manufacturing is not where it should be to create the jobs we need. The innovation is there for the adoption of digital, AI, and open banking to enhance efficiency,” the President noted.

The Nigerian government has also enacted tax reform laws aimed at creating a fairer, more transparent, and efficient tax regime. By linking government accounts with the Central Bank’s Treasury Single Account (TSA), Tinubu explained, the government now has full visibility of national finances, reducing leakages and increasing revenue mobilization. “That linkage with the Central Bank, the revenue optimization team, now gives us full visibility on government finances, and that will yield dividends. It will lead to increased government revenues,” the President stated.

Financial inclusion remains a central pillar of the administration’s economic policy. Tinubu stressed that access to financial services must translate into quality jobs for young Nigerians. “Households need reliable access to affordable financial services and reputable loans. Inclusion really means jobs, quality jobs, attractive jobs, particularly for our young men and women,” he said.

CBN Governor Cardoso also highlighted progress in diaspora remittances, which have steadily grown due to collaboration between the central bank and commercial banks. Nigeria currently receives $600 million per month in remittances, up from $250 million at the start of the initiative. By 2026, the CBN aims to reach $1 billion per month, positioning Nigeria as a leading remittance hub in Africa. “We at the Central Bank, as far as we are concerned, have done all the things to enable that to happen,” Cardoso said, adding that international outreach programs have strengthened diaspora confidence in Nigerian financial institutions.

The 18th Annual CIBN Banking and Finance Conference, themed “The New Economic Playbook: The Intersection of Banking, Policy and Technology”, provided a platform for financial sector stakeholders to discuss strategies for leveraging technology, policy, and banking innovations to drive economic growth. The conference also explored measures to enhance capital mobilization, improve access to credit, and expand digital payment systems, all aimed at strengthening the country’s financial architecture.

In addition to the diaspora reserve target, the government has undertaken multiple reforms to improve financial accountability and resource management. The implementation of the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS) ensures tighter control of national funds, while ongoing infrastructure projects, including the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Superhighway, the Badagry–Sokoto Superhighway, and the rehabilitation of the Eastern rail corridor, underscore Nigeria’s commitment to equitable development.

Tinubu also highlighted the importance of leveraging digital tools and fintech solutions to drive economic efficiency. Open banking platforms, digital lending services, and fintech payment innovations are expected to enhance financial inclusion, reduce transaction costs, and attract diaspora Nigerians to invest in the country. By integrating technology with policy reforms, Nigeria aims to not only increase remittance inflows but also create opportunities for youth employment and private sector growth.

The diaspora reserve initiative is expected to have a multiplier effect on the economy. Increased remittance inflows will strengthen foreign exchange reserves, improve liquidity in the banking sector, and provide capital for investment in critical sectors, including agriculture, manufacturing, and services. Experts say that if successfully implemented, the $1 billion target will also boost investor confidence and elevate Nigeria’s standing in the global financial ecosystem.

Furthermore, the CBN and the government are working to ensure that the benefits of digital banking reach underserved and rural communities, bridging the gap in financial access. Tinubu emphasized that inclusive growth requires every Nigerian to benefit from technological and financial innovations, particularly in terms of job creation, entrepreneurship, and wealth generation.

Key commercial banks, including Zenith, Access, Fidelity, and others, have been actively collaborating with the CBN to mobilize resources from Nigerians in the diaspora. The CBN encourages banks to offer competitive investment products, streamline remittance processes, and ensure safe and transparent mechanisms for funds repatriation. These measures are designed to complement broader reforms aimed at economic diversification and industrial growth, ultimately supporting Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

In conclusion, Nigeria’s twin approach of enhancing diaspora reserves and embracing digital financial innovationsrepresents a forward-looking economic strategy. By 2026, the country aims to achieve a $1 billion diaspora reserve, expand financial inclusion, create jobs for the youth, and strengthen the macro-economic environment. If successfully implemented, these reforms could position Nigeria as a global hub for remittances, fintech innovation, and inclusive economic growth.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.