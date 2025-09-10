Canada Reviews Ties with Israel After Qatar Attack on Hamas Leaders

Edmonton, Sept. 10, 2025 (Naija247news) – Canada is reevaluating its diplomatic relationship with Israel following an Israeli attack on Hamas leaders in Qatar, Foreign Minister Anita Anand said Wednesday, signaling growing Canadian disapproval of Tel Aviv’s recent military actions.

“We are evaluating our relationship with Israel,” Anand told reporters during a Liberal Party meeting in Edmonton. She described the Doha attack as “unacceptable,”particularly given Qatar’s ongoing efforts to mediate peace in the Middle East.

Context: International Reaction

The announcement comes shortly after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen revealed plans to reduce support for Israel and implement sanctions in response to the same incident. Anand did not confirm whether Canada would impose similar sanctions but emphasized that Ottawa was “continuing to evaluate next steps.”

Shift in Canadian Policy

Canada’s stance toward Israel has notably hardened under Prime Minister Mark Carney, who succeeded Justin Trudeau in January. In July, Carney announced Canada’s recognition of Palestinian statehood, a move that drew sharp criticism from Israel.

By contrast, Trudeau generally supported Israel’s campaign against Hamas while occasionally criticizing the military’s actions. Carney, however, has openly condemned recent Israeli operations:

On Tuesday, he called the air strike in Doha “an intolerable expansion of violence” , warning it could escalate the region-wide conflict.

Last month, he criticized Israel’s plan to seize control of Gaza City, calling it “wrong.”

What This Means for Canada-Israel Relations

While Canada has not taken concrete punitive measures against Israel, Anand’s remarks suggest Ottawa is willing to reassess diplomatic and economic ties if Tel Aviv continues actions seen as destabilizing. Analysts say this could include targeted sanctions, reduced aid, or a reassessment of intelligence cooperation.

The incident underscores growing friction between Western allies over the Middle East conflict, particularly in balancing support for Israel with efforts to protect Palestinian civilians and advance peace negotiations.

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.