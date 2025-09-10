APC Expects More Govs to Join Ahead of 2027 Elections

10, September 2025/Naija 247 news

The All Progressives Congress (APC) is bracing for an influx of governors from opposition parties, with the party’s National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, expressing confidence that more governors will join the APC ahead of the 2027 general election.

Tinubu’s Leadership Attracts Defections

Yilwatda attributed the expected defections to President Bola Tinubu’s leadership and vision for the country. He believes Tinubu’s policies and determination to take Nigeria to greater heights are attracting governors, senators, and other key political figures from opposition parties. The recent defections of Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, and Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC seem to support this assertion.

Growing Influence in the South-South

The APC National Chairman cited the South-South region’s demonstration of “political maturity” by aligning with the APC, with governors from the zone abandoning their old parties to support the president’s vision. This development has boosted the APC’s confidence in its prospects for the 2027 general election.

APC’s Confidence in 2027 Election

Yilwatda expressed confidence that the APC will record an overwhelming victory in the 2027 general election, with the party’s doors open to accommodate those willing to join hands with them to move Nigeria forward. He urged party members in Bayelsa to remain united and focused to ensure a resounding victory in 2027.

Implications of the Defections

The defections are likely to further weaken the PDP, which has been struggling to regain its footing after a series of high-profile defections to the APC. The APC’s growing strength could also impact the political landscape in the run-up to the 2027 elections.

APC’s Next Steps

As the APC prepares for the 2027 elections, the party will need to consolidate its gains and work towards delivering on its promises to Nigerians. With more governors expected to join the party, the APC will have to ensure that it can effectively manage its growing membership and deliver tangible benefits to its new members and their constituents.

The APC’s expectation of more governors joining the party ahead of the 2027 elections is a testament to President Tinubu’s growing influence and the party’s confidence in its prospects. As the political landscape continues to evolve, one thing is certain – the APC is positioning itself to dominate the 2027 general election.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.