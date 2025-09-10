Abraham Babajide Cole’s UK Exhibition Reimagines Yoruba Migration, Diaspora Identity for Black History Month

Lagos, Sept. 9, 2025 (Naija247news) — Nigerian-born UK-based artist Abraham Babajide Cole is set to headline Black History Month in the United Kingdom with his latest solo exhibition, Bound by Roots, Divided by Paths. Opening on October 1, 2025, at the Dudley Community Library in Birmingham’s Black Country, the exhibition will run through the end of the month, offering a bold reflection on Yoruba migration, identity, and resilience.

For Cole, art is not just visual expression; it is a bridge between history and memory, migration and belonging. His newest body of work interlaces paintings, sculptures, drawings, and participatory workshops that reimagine the Yoruba migration stories of Modakeke and Ife, situating them within today’s global debates on diaspora, displacement, and cultural identity.

“This project is about holding memory and movement together, acknowledging the fractures of history while celebrating the resilience of people who carry their culture wherever they go,” Cole said in a statement previewing the show.

Yoruba Migration: History Revisited Through Art

The Yoruba people, one of Africa’s largest ethnic groups, have historically been shaped by migration, displacement, and resilience. The long-standing Ife–Modakeke conflicts, rooted in 19th-century struggles over land and identity, created multiple waves of displacement. Families were uprooted, traditions were transplanted, and memory became both fragile and enduring.

Cole’s exhibition draws from this history, reimagining these stories not as relics of the past but as living narratives that continue to echo in the lives of today’s diaspora. By placing Yoruba migration within the setting of Black History Month UK, Cole underscores the reality that African stories are central to global history, not peripheral.

Art as a Diaspora Language

Living in the United Kingdom for years, Cole embodies the intersection of Yoruba heritage and diaspora life. His work often weaves Yoruba spirituality, oral traditions, and symbolic motifs with the complexities of identity in a globalized world.

“Africa is not on the margins; it is at the centre of a global village,” Cole insists, challenging narratives that diminish African contributions to the global story.

Through interactive sculptures and community workshops, Cole transforms his art into communal memory-making, inviting audiences not just to view but to participate in retelling migration stories.

Black History Month: Why This Exhibition Matters

Black History Month in the UK, first celebrated in 1987, has grown into an annual moment for reflection, education, and celebration of African and Caribbean contributions to British society.

By anchoring Yoruba migration stories within this framework, Cole’s exhibition expands the conversation beyond the Atlantic slave trade narrative to include indigenous African migration histories. It signals a shift in focus from a victimhood-centered view of Black history toward one of resilience, innovation, and cultural continuity.

For local communities in Birmingham’s diverse Black Country region, Bound by Roots, Divided by Paths will act as both a mirror and a bridge: a mirror reflecting shared experiences of displacement and identity, and a bridge linking Yoruba heritage to broader African diaspora narratives.

Abraham Babajide Cole: From Yaba Tech to Global Stages

Cole’s journey is itself a migration story. Trained in Fine Art and Design at Yaba College of Technology, Lagos, he spent more than 15 years as a creative director before transitioning fully into studio practice in 2020.

Since then, he has staged internationally acclaimed exhibitions, including:

Deep Introspection (ArtRooms Gallery, Birmingham, 2022)

Suns of Egypt (Blank Wall Gallery, Athens, 2024)

Ìjìǹlẹ̀ Ara (The Depth of Self) (Omeka Gallery, Lagos, 2025)

His Yoruba Heritage mural in Peckham, London (2024), stands as a testament to his ability to blend art with community, turning public spaces into cultural landmarks. Collaborations with The Global Fund and M&C Saatchi London further show his versatility in merging fine art with social commentary

Community Engagement: Storytelling Beyond the Canvas

A unique dimension of Cole’s upcoming exhibition is its participatory programming. Throughout October, workshops and discussions will bring together students, cultural leaders, elders, and local artists to reflect on migration and belonging.

This interactive approach reflects Cole’s belief that art is not just for galleries but for communities and generations.By engaging the public in co-creating narratives, he extends Yoruba oral traditions into the digital age, ensuring stories are not just preserved but reinterpreted.

Cultural Diplomacy and the Soft Power of Nigerian Art

Cole’s work also reflects Nigeria’s growing cultural footprint abroad. As Nigerian musicians dominate global charts and Nollywood films break international box offices, visual artists like Cole are shaping intellectual and cultural dialogues around identity and migration.

For Nigeria, exhibitions like this act as a form of cultural diplomacy, softening global perceptions, while reinforcing the country’s role as a cultural powerhouse. They highlight the ways in which Nigerian artists abroad serve as ambassadors of history, heritage, and creativity.

Migration, Identity, and the Next Generation

Cole’s focus on youth engagement signals an important question: How will the next generation of Nigerians in the diaspora understand their identity?

With second- and third-generation Africans often negotiating between cultural heritage and Western identity, Cole’s work provides a platform for dialogue. By exploring Yoruba history through contemporary forms, he equips young people with a cultural compass, helping them root their identities while navigating global belonging.

Conclusion: Rooted Yet Global

As Bound by Roots, Divided by Paths opens in Birmingham, it does more than showcase the brilliance of Abraham Babajide Cole’s artistry. It underscores the enduring power of Yoruba heritage, the resilience of migration stories, and the capacity of Nigerian art to reshape global conversations.

In a world increasingly defined by mobility and identity politics, Cole’s work reminds us that migration is not just about movement but about memory, roots, and resilience. For Nigeria, it is a story of cultural continuity; for the diaspora, it is a call to reclaim history; and for the world, it is an invitation to see Africa not as margin, but as centre.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.