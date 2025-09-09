“We Will Be Unrelenting in Defending Nigerians Against Anti-Democratic Forces of Tinubu-led APC,” Atiku Says

Naija247news – Abuja, September 9, 2025 — Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has vowed that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition will remain unwavering in defending Nigerians against what he described as “anti-democratic forces” under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Atiku made the statement on Monday via his X account following meetings with Senator Aminu Tambuwal, representing Sokoto South, and former Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.

“We will be unrelenting in defending the rights of every Nigerian being harassed by anti-democratic forces of the Tinubu-led APC administration,” Atiku wrote.

He emphasized that the coalition is aimed at rescuing Nigeria’s democracy from the grip of what he termed an emerging dictatorship. “We shall be deliberate in joining hands in saving our democracy,” he added.

Earlier in September, the former Vice President accused the Tinubu administration of employing repressive tactics to stifle dissent. He cited the police invitation of former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, along with attacks on other opposition figures, as part of a calculated move to weaken political rivals ahead of the next general election.

Speaking through his Special Assistant on Media, AbdurRashid Shehu Sharada, Atiku condemned the disruption of an ADC meeting in Kaduna, which El-Rufai attended. He said it was particularly concerning that no arrests were made during the disruption, and instead, opposition leaders were summoned for questioning.

Atiku’s comments underscore growing tensions between the ruling APC administration and opposition parties, as Nigeria approaches the next electoral cycle.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.