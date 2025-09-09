We are always afraid to send Victor Osimhen to Nigeria – Galatasaray coach

Lagos, Sept. 8, 2025 (Naija247news) – Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk has admitted he experiences “tremendous tension” whenever Victor Osimhen joins the Super Eagles for international duty.

The Nigerian striker, a pivotal figure for both club and country, was ruled out of Nigeria’s crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against South Africa following an injury sustained during the 1-0 victory over Rwanda in Uyo on Saturday.

Buruk revealed that the Turkish champions are closely monitoring Osimhen’s condition. “If there is a problem with Osimhen, we want to send a plane immediately and bring him back to Türkiye. We hope it’s nothing serious,” he told Now Spor, as reported by Habersarikirmizi.

He further explained the anxiety he feels whenever the 25-year-old striker is on international duty. “I always have fears about sending him to the national team, but tonight we experienced a bit of that. I was at dinner when the waiter came to me with a phone in his hand and showed me the news about Osimhen. We reached him, and the information we received is that he has pain in his foot.”

Osimhen’s absence is a significant blow for the Super Eagles, who face Bafana Bafana in Bloemfontein on Tuesday as they pursue qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.