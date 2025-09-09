Walmart to Launch First Branded Stores in South Africa, Competing with Shoprite and Woolworths

Johannesburg – U.S. retail giant Walmart has announced plans to open its first branded stores in South Africa later this year, expanding its footprint beyond its current Massmart operations in the country. The move positions Walmart in direct competition with leading domestic retailers, including Shoprite, Woolworths, and Pick n Pay, while also challenging e-commerce leaders such as Amazon and Takealot.com.

“This strategic move underscores Walmart’s commitment to making high-quality, affordable merchandise accessible to more customers,” the company said in a statement. Walmart also emphasized its plan to collaborate with small and medium-sized African suppliers to boost local entrepreneurship.

Store Offerings and Local Partnerships

The new South African stores will feature a wide array of products, including fresh groceries, household essentials, apparel, technology, and other merchandise. Walmart South Africa President and CEO Kath McLay highlighted the company’s focus on sourcing products locally.

“By partnering with South African suppliers and entrepreneurs, we aim to bring our signature everyday low prices and global standards to the market while celebrating the country’s rich culture,” McLay said.

Expansion Plans

Several store sites are reportedly under development, with official opening dates expected to be announced in October. Walmart’s Massmart brand, which already owns retail chains Makro, Game, and Builders Warehouse, sells similar merchandise to what the new branded stores will offer.

The move is seen as part of Walmart’s broader strategy to expand its influence in Africa’s growing retail market, leveraging its global resources while adapting to local consumer demands.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.