US Supreme Court Allows Trump Administration Immigration Raids in Southern California

Decision temporarily halts lower court order restricting federal agents from detaining without “reasonable suspicion”

Washington, Sept. 8, 2025 (Naija247news) – The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday sided with the Trump administration, permitting federal agents to continue immigration raids in Southern California, despite criticism that the operations disproportionately target individuals based on race, ethnicity, or language.

The ruling temporarily puts on hold a lower court order issued in July by District Judge Maame Frimpong in Los Angeles, which had limited federal agents from stopping or detaining individuals without “reasonable suspicion” of being in the country illegally. The lower court had ruled the raids likely violated the Fourth Amendment’s protectionsagainst unreasonable searches and seizures.

The Supreme Court’s brief order allows operations to continue while legal proceedings advance. Justice Sonia Sotomayor, in dissent, warned that the policy risks treating “all Latinos, U.S. citizens or not, who work low-wage jobs” as targets for detention. She added, “Rather than stand idly by while our constitutional freedoms are lost, I dissent.”

Conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh, concurring with the majority, stated that while ethnicity alone cannot establish reasonable suspicion, it can be considered alongside other factors. He noted that lawful residents are promptly released if discovered during the raids.

The Justice Department defended the operations, describing them as based on a “reasonably broad profile” in areas with high populations of undocumented residents.

The ruling marks another Supreme Court victory for Trump, whose administration has set a target of 3,000 daily arrests. The raids, often involving masked and armed agents, have triggered protests, fear in immigrant communities, and multiple lawsuits.

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.