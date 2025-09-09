Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

US Supreme Court Allows Trump Administration Immigration Raids in Southern California

By: David Okoroafor, News Writer

Date:

Decision temporarily halts lower court order restricting federal agents from detaining without “reasonable suspicion”

Washington, Sept. 8, 2025 (Naija247news) – The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday sided with the Trump administration, permitting federal agents to continue immigration raids in Southern California, despite criticism that the operations disproportionately target individuals based on race, ethnicity, or language.

The ruling temporarily puts on hold a lower court order issued in July by District Judge Maame Frimpong in Los Angeles, which had limited federal agents from stopping or detaining individuals without “reasonable suspicion” of being in the country illegally. The lower court had ruled the raids likely violated the Fourth Amendment’s protectionsagainst unreasonable searches and seizures.

The Supreme Court’s brief order allows operations to continue while legal proceedings advance. Justice Sonia Sotomayor, in dissent, warned that the policy risks treating “all Latinos, U.S. citizens or not, who work low-wage jobs” as targets for detention. She added, “Rather than stand idly by while our constitutional freedoms are lost, I dissent.”

Conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh, concurring with the majority, stated that while ethnicity alone cannot establish reasonable suspicion, it can be considered alongside other factors. He noted that lawful residents are promptly released if discovered during the raids.

The Justice Department defended the operations, describing them as based on a “reasonably broad profile” in areas with high populations of undocumented residents.

The ruling marks another Supreme Court victory for Trump, whose administration has set a target of 3,000 daily arrests. The raids, often involving masked and armed agents, have triggered protests, fear in immigrant communities, and multiple lawsuits.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Rudeboy Slams “Comparison Mentality” of Today’s Generation on Instagram
Next article
Seun Kuti Redefines Afrobeat: “It’s a Title, Not a Genre”
David Okoroafor, News Writer
David Okoroafor, News Writerhttp://naija247news.com
David Okoroafor Foreign Affairs Editor, Naija247news Media Group David Okafor is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Naija247news Media Group, with over five years of experience in international journalism. He excels in delivering insightful and impactful coverage of global politics and economic trends. Holding a degree in International Relations, David is known for his investigative skills and editorial leadership. His work ensures Naija247news provides accurate and comprehensive analysis of world events, earning him respect in the media industry.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Angola, Nigeria to Review Cooperation Agreements at 5th Bilateral Joint Commission in Luanda

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Over 20 MoUs to be assessed, focusing on trade,...

We Didn’t Call for Edun’s Sack or Resignation, SWAGA Denies

Samuel Gbenga Salau Samuel Gbenga Salau -
Group blames “mischievous opposition” for fake claims, praises Tinubu’s...

“NCAN: Export Bans Threaten Nigeria’s Cashew Sector, Incentives and Loans Needed for Industrial Growth”

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
Association calls for farmer-focused policies, FX rebates, and low-interest...

LCFE to List N23.4B Eko Rice Classic Spots Contracts, Boosting Nigeria’s Commodities Market

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
New rice-based contract aims to strengthen local production, attract...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Angola, Nigeria to Review Cooperation Agreements at 5th Bilateral Joint Commission in Luanda

Trade & International Agreements 0
Over 20 MoUs to be assessed, focusing on trade,...

We Didn’t Call for Edun’s Sack or Resignation, SWAGA Denies

State Politics (Lagos, Kano, Rivers, Oyo, etc.) 0
Group blames “mischievous opposition” for fake claims, praises Tinubu’s...

“NCAN: Export Bans Threaten Nigeria’s Cashew Sector, Incentives and Loans Needed for Industrial Growth”

Agriculture 0
Association calls for farmer-focused policies, FX rebates, and low-interest...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria