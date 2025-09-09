Uba Sani flags off Makarfi road project, pledges inclusive development across Kaduna

Naija247news reports that Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to balanced infrastructural development across all 23 local government areas (LGAs) of the state, stating that no community will be left behind in the ongoing transformation agenda.

Naija247news gathered that the governor made this assertion during the official groundbreaking ceremony of the Durum to Kuruntumawa road project in Makarfi Local Government Area on Monday, marking what he described as a major step towards correcting the historic marginalisation of rural communities in Kaduna State.

According to Naija247news, the governor noted that Makarfi is among 12 LGAs in the state that had not benefitted from a completed road project in the last decade, describing the new project as “a promise fulfilled” and a lifeline for residents, particularly farmers and traders.

“Makarfi is among 12 local government areas in Kaduna state that had not benefitted from a completed road project in the past 10 years. I am therefore very happy to be here to break that unfortunate record,” the governor stated.

Naija247news understands that Governor Sani sees the project as not merely infrastructural but also symbolic of social justice and inclusivity. “Kaduna state is not only an urban city but people living in rural areas are also part of Kaduna state. We don’t discriminate among the residents because the state’s resources belong to all of us. Our government is a mass government, a people’s government,” he said.

Highlighting Makarfi’s role as an agricultural hub, the governor emphasized the economic potential of the region, which produces maize, sugarcane, tomatoes, and soybeans. He said the road project would enhance access to markets, education, and health facilities for rural dwellers.

Naija247news reports that since assuming office in May 2023, Governor Sani’s administration has initiated 85 road projects covering over 785 kilometers across Kaduna State. Out of these, 44 have been completed, with several others in advanced stages, while an additional 15 road projects have just been awarded under the second phase of the infrastructure push.

Calling on community leaders to take ownership of the project, Governor Sani said, “This groundbreaking is more than a ceremony; it is a symbol of progress and of our shared aspiration for a better tomorrow.”

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.