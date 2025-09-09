Menu
Search
Subscribe
News Analysis

TUC Rejects Federal Government’s 5% Fuel Tax, Threatens Nationwide Strike

By: Joshua Chinonye

Date:

Labour union calls petroleum levy “reckless economic wickedness,” demands withdrawal within 14 days

Abuja, Sept. 8, 2025 (Naija247news) – The Trade Union Congress (TUC) has rejected the Federal Government’s planned 5% tax on petroleum products, describing it as a “reckless act of economic wickedness.”

The Federal Government had announced that the fuel tax, previously in existence, would be reintroduced on a date yet to be announced by the Minister of Finance. Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, Taiwo Oyedele, defended the tax, saying revenue generated would fund road projects and address infrastructure gaps.

In a joint statement, TUC President Festus Osifo and General Secretary Nuhu Toro argued that Nigerians are already overburdened with multiple taxes. The labour body has given the government 14 days to withdraw the proposal, warning that failure to do so will prompt a shutdown of critical sectors nationwide.

“This reckless proposal is nothing but an act of economic wickedness against already overburdened Nigerians,” the union said. “Workers and citizens are still reeling from subsidy removal, skyrocketing fuel prices, food inflation, and a collapsing naira. To now introduce another levy on petroleum products is to deliberately compound suffering, cripple businesses, and push millions deeper into poverty.”

TUC vowed to mobilize Nigerian workers and citizens if the government proceeds, stating:

“Strike action is firmly on the table if government dares to ignore this warning and implement this policy. All state councils, affiliates, and structures nationwide are on standby, ready to act.”

The Congress also called on civil society organizations, professional bodies, student unions, market associations, faith leaders, and patriotic Nigerians to stand in solidarity against the proposed levy, emphasizing that citizens deserve economic justice, not continued punishment.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Israel Warns of “Mighty Hurricane” of Airstrikes on Gaza to Force Hamas Surrender
Next article
Nollywood Must Prioritize Talent Over Looks to Sustain Its Greatness – Kanayo O Kanayo
Joshua Chinonye
Joshua Chinonyehttps://naija247news.com/
Joshua Chinonye is the Energy Editor at Naija247news, covering Nigeria’s oil, gas, and power sectors. He reports on energy policy, market trends, and sustainability with a focus on informing public discourse and decision-makers.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Stanbic IBTC Bank Commended by NSACC for Strengthening Nigeria–South Africa Trade Relations

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
Naija247news – Lagos, September 8, 2025 – The Nigeria-South...

“Nigeria’s $3.2bn Export Boom: 70% of Profits Controlled by Foreign Firms”

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
Naija247news – Lagos, September 8, 2025 — Nigeria has...

Nollywood Must Prioritize Talent Over Looks to Sustain Its Greatness – Kanayo O Kanayo

Ifeoluwa Okonkwo Ifeoluwa Okonkwo -
Veteran actor calls for focus on performance, urges producers...

Israel Warns of “Mighty Hurricane” of Airstrikes on Gaza to Force Hamas Surrender

Naija247news Naija247news -
IDF launches heavy bombardments in Gaza City as U.S....

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Stanbic IBTC Bank Commended by NSACC for Strengthening Nigeria–South Africa Trade Relations

Banking & Finance 0
Naija247news – Lagos, September 8, 2025 – The Nigeria-South...

“Nigeria’s $3.2bn Export Boom: 70% of Profits Controlled by Foreign Firms”

Analysis 0
Naija247news – Lagos, September 8, 2025 — Nigeria has...

Nollywood Must Prioritize Talent Over Looks to Sustain Its Greatness – Kanayo O Kanayo

Arts & Entertainment 0
Veteran actor calls for focus on performance, urges producers...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria