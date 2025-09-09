TUC Rejects Federal Government’s 5% Fuel Tax, Threatens Nationwide Strike

Labour union calls petroleum levy “reckless economic wickedness,” demands withdrawal within 14 days

Abuja, Sept. 8, 2025 (Naija247news) – The Trade Union Congress (TUC) has rejected the Federal Government’s planned 5% tax on petroleum products, describing it as a “reckless act of economic wickedness.”

The Federal Government had announced that the fuel tax, previously in existence, would be reintroduced on a date yet to be announced by the Minister of Finance. Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, Taiwo Oyedele, defended the tax, saying revenue generated would fund road projects and address infrastructure gaps.

In a joint statement, TUC President Festus Osifo and General Secretary Nuhu Toro argued that Nigerians are already overburdened with multiple taxes. The labour body has given the government 14 days to withdraw the proposal, warning that failure to do so will prompt a shutdown of critical sectors nationwide.

“This reckless proposal is nothing but an act of economic wickedness against already overburdened Nigerians,” the union said. “Workers and citizens are still reeling from subsidy removal, skyrocketing fuel prices, food inflation, and a collapsing naira. To now introduce another levy on petroleum products is to deliberately compound suffering, cripple businesses, and push millions deeper into poverty.”

TUC vowed to mobilize Nigerian workers and citizens if the government proceeds, stating:

“Strike action is firmly on the table if government dares to ignore this warning and implement this policy. All state councils, affiliates, and structures nationwide are on standby, ready to act.”

The Congress also called on civil society organizations, professional bodies, student unions, market associations, faith leaders, and patriotic Nigerians to stand in solidarity against the proposed levy, emphasizing that citizens deserve economic justice, not continued punishment.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.