Trump Note to Epstein That He Denies Writing Is Released by Congress

Washington, D.C. – The House Oversight Committee on Monday released a sexually suggestive letter purportedly signed by former U.S. President Donald Trump to Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier and convicted sex offender. Trump has vehemently denied writing the note or creating the accompanying hand-drawn illustration of a curvaceous woman.

The letter was part of a 50th birthday album compiled in 2003 for Epstein, who maintained high-profile connections with prominent figures including Trump, former President Bill Clinton, and attorney Alan Dershowitz. The album, released in full by the committee Monday night, includes letters and drawings with sexually provocative language.

White House Denies Trump Authorship

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt stated, “It’s very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it. President Trump’s legal team will continue to aggressively pursue litigation.” Leavitt emphasized that Trump had filed a $10 billion lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal for earlier reporting that linked him to the note.

Deputy White House chief of staff Taylor Budowich also posted examples of Trump’s verified signature over the years on X (formerly Twitter), asserting, “It’s not his signature.”

Several House Republicans, including Rep. Byron Donalds (FL) and Rep. Thomas Massie (KY), downplayed the letter’s significance. “It doesn’t prove anything,” Massie said, noting the letter “doesn’t help the survivors and victims” of Epstein’s crimes.

Background: Epstein, Maxwell, and Congressional Inquiry

The letter’s release comes amid growing bipartisan pressure in Congress to disclose the so-called Epstein files. Jeffrey Epstein, who died in custody in 2019, faced accusations of sexually abusing underage girls and paying them for massages. His former associate Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted of recruiting minors for Epstein.

The House Oversight Committee received the birthday album as part of documents from Epstein’s estate, including his last will, financial records, and correspondence with prosecutors.

Trump has repeatedly said his relationship with Epstein ended more than two decades ago following Epstein’s theft of young women, including Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein’s most prominent accusers. The former president claimed he cut ties after learning about Epstein’s abuse.

Letter Details

The letter, framed by a hand-drawn illustration of a curvaceous woman, reads:

“A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret.”

The letter, which carries what appears to be Trump’s signature, has sparked renewed scrutiny of the former president’s ties to Epstein, despite Trump’s repeated denials.

Regional and Political Implications

Analysts say the release of the letter puts additional focus on U.S. political accountability, while also fueling debate over transparency in handling high-profile sex trafficking cases.

“The exposure of these letters highlights the continuing need for disclosure and accountability,” said legal analyst Sarah Klein. “Regardless of authorship, it renews attention to the Epstein scandal and those previously close to him.”

The Justice Department began turning over records from the Epstein investigation to Congress in August, fulfilling a subpoena issued last month. Lawmakers are seeking to clarify Epstein’s network, financial dealings, and the extent of his influence on powerful individuals.

Next Steps

Trump’s legal team is expected to challenge the letter’s authenticity in court, while Congress continues its review of the documents. The case remains a flashpoint in the broader discussion of elite accountability and transparency in the United States.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.