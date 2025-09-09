Tinubu Urges Regulators to Monitor Digital Currencies, Boost Fintech Growth

Abuja, Nigeria – President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed Nigeria’s financial and capital market regulators to closely monitor the rising use of stablecoins and digital currencies, warning that the shift away from traditional banking channels poses significant challenges that must be proactively managed.

Speaking at the 18th Annual Banking and Finance Conference of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) in Abuja on Tuesday, Tinubu, represented by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, emphasized that the global financial system is undergoing a rapid transformation.

“There is a digital revolution. So many people now are not using the banking system to make payments. They’ve turned to stablecoin. They’ve turned to digital currency,” the President said, stressing the need for regulators to track developments while they are still evolving.

Tinubu underscored the importance of transitioning Nigeria’s economy from resilience to reinvention, highlighting the role of digital tools, artificial intelligence (AI), and open banking in driving industrialization, efficiency, and job creation.

“Yes, our GDP is growing, but the percentage of industrial contribution from manufacturing is not where it should be to create the jobs we need. The innovation is there for the adoption of digital, AI, and open banking to enhance efficiency,” he noted.

Fiscal Reforms and Revenue Mobilization

On fiscal matters, Tinubu pointed to recently enacted tax reform laws aimed at creating a fairer, more transparent, and efficient system. He highlighted reforms in technology deployment, including improved visibility of government accounts through linkage with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) since August 1, which he said would boost revenue mobilization.

“That linkage with the Central Bank, the revenue optimization team, now gives us full visibility on government finances, and that will yield dividends. It will lead to increased government revenues,” the President said.

Tinubu also stressed that financial inclusion should translate into job creation for young Nigerians. “Households need reliable access to affordable financial services and reputable loans. Inclusion really means jobs, quality jobs, attractive jobs, particularly for our young men and women,” he added.

Central Bank: Diaspora Remittances to Hit $1 Billion/Month

Central Bank Governor Yemi Cardoso disclosed that Nigeria is on track to achieve $1 billion per month in diaspora remittances by 2026.

“By next year, our projection will be $1 billion a month of diaspora remittances. We at the Central Bank, as far as we are concerned, have done all the things to enable that to happen,” Cardoso said. He noted that efforts with commercial banks on international outreaches have boosted confidence and increased inflows, rising from $250 million per month to $600 million currently.

Banking Sector Achievements and Non-Oil Exports Growth

In his welcome address, Prof. Pius Deji Olanrewaju, President and Chairman of Council of CIBN, highlighted the banking sector’s accomplishments in the past year. He noted that 16 listed banks raised over N2.5 trillion in fresh capital since 2024, strengthening balance sheets, while net domestic credit to the private sector has risen to over N82 trillion, supporting businesses and job creation.

Prof. Olanrewaju also cited progress in Nigeria’s non-oil exports, with the country’s export basket expanding to 236 products in the first half of 2025 — up from 202 in the same period last year — generating $3.23 billion in revenue, a 19.6% year-on-year increase.

Consolidation of Tax Agencies

He further pointed to Tinubu’s June 26 signing of four tax reform bills into law, consolidating over 100 tax-collecting agencies into a single Nigeria Revenue Service effective January 2026. “These new laws portend a new lease of life, with a lot of opportunities inherent in it for all and sundry,” Prof. Olanrewaju said.

A Vision for Nigeria’s Future

President Tinubu reiterated his administration’s commitment to stabilizing the macroeconomic environment, creating jobs, reducing poverty, and mobilizing private sector investment. “Those that innovate, that reform, that collaborate, will thrive. This is the path that Nigeria is firmly committed to,” he said.

The conference comes at a critical time as Nigeria navigates a rapidly evolving global financial landscape, balancing digital innovation with economic stability, fiscal reform, and inclusive growth for its citizens.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.