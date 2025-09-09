Stanbic IBTC Bank Commended by NSACC for Strengthening Nigeria–South Africa Trade Relations

Naija247news – Lagos, September 8, 2025 – The Nigeria-South Africa Chamber of Commerce (NSACC) has commended Stanbic IBTC Bank for its longstanding partnership and strategic role in strengthening economic relations between Nigeria and South Africa.

The commendation came during a courtesy visit by NSACC Chairman, Ije Jidenma, to the bank’s Lagos headquarters, where she met Managing Director and CEO, Wole Adeniyi, on behalf of the Chamber’s board and members. The visit provided an opportunity to recognize Stanbic IBTC’s consistent support for NSACC’s mission to foster trade and investment across both nations.

“Stanbic IBTC’s unwavering commitment to NSACC through thought leadership, advocacy, and active board participation makes it one of our most valued partners,” Jidenma said.

The Chamber highlighted its renewed strategic direction, anchored on four pillars:

Membership growth and engagement Brand visibility and influence Trade and investment opportunities Advocacy and stakeholder engagement

Jidenma noted that Stanbic IBTC’s corporate values align closely with these pillars, reinforcing its role as a strategic partner in driving regional economic development.

The visit also served to brief the bank on preparations for NSACC’s 25th Anniversary celebrations, a milestone symbolizing the enduring partnership between South Africa and Nigeria.

“As one of our most valued members, we look forward to working with Stanbic IBTC to make the anniversary not only memorable but transformational,” she added.

Stanbic IBTC’s engagement in advocacy, thought leadership, and board participation was lauded as pivotal in promoting sustainable trade and investment opportunities across Africa. The collaboration reflects the growing importance of private-sector partnerships in advancing regional integration and economic growth.

As NSACC prepares for its silver jubilee, Stanbic IBTC is expected to play a leading role, reinforcing its position not only as a financial institution but also as a key enabler of cross-border economic initiatives.

“By partnering closely with strategic allies like Stanbic IBTC, we aim to create meaningful impact for our members, stakeholders, and the broader economic community,” Jidenma emphasized.

The visit strengthens the partnership between NSACC and Stanbic IBTC Bank and lays the foundation for future collaborations in trade advocacy, investment facilitation, and regional economic integration.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.