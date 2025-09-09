Seun Kuti Redefines Afrobeat: “It’s a Title, Not a Genre”

Fela Kuti’s son argues Nigerian music transcends rigid genre labels, embracing versatility and innovation

Lagos, Sept. 8, 2025 (Naija247news) – Afrobeat singer Seun Kuti has reignited the conversation around Nigerian music, insisting that Afrobeat should be seen as a title rather than a strict genre.

During a recent interview on Beat 99.9FM, the son of late music legend Fela Kuti argued that Afrobeat serves as an umbrella label identifying sounds emerging from Africa rather than a fixed musical category.

“Clearly still not doing justice to the music. I think Afrobeat is more of a title than it’s a genre. More of a title than it’s a genre,” Seun Kuti said.

He highlighted the versatility of Nigerian artists, noting the rise of sounds like amapiano and modern Afrobeat fusion, which demonstrate that the tag functions as a general identifier rather than a rigid sound.

“You can see amapiano. Yes, you can see the new Afrobeat. It’s the new title of that. So Afrobeat is just a generalization, just a title to identify something from a particular place. I don’t think it’s a genre. It’s not a genre,” he added.

Seun also pointed out that even industry gatekeepers treat Afrobeat flexibly, with artists exploring multiple styles including dancehall, blues, Nigerian pop, and amapiano.

He concluded that the adaptability of African musicians proves that Afrobeat is better understood as a unifying labelthan a musical category.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.