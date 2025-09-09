Rudeboy Slams “Comparison Mentality” of Today’s Generation on Instagram

Singer Paul Okoye warns against the pressure of constant comparisons in class, level, and maturity

Lagos, Sept. 8, 2025 (Naija247news) – Singer Paul Okoye, popularly known as Rudeboy, has criticized the mindset of today’s generation, calling out their obsession with comparisons.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the music star expressed frustration over how people constantly compare themselves to others in terms of class, maturity, and social levels.

In his post, Rudeboy wrote:

“Aswear dis generation na madt people full am!! Haba!! Everything na comparison, class, level, maturity, bla bla bla… And na mumu go still listen to this poor mentality psychos, then come go put themselves under pressure. Like wtf!!!”

The singer’s comments highlight the psychological pressures young people face today in a world driven by social media and constant evaluation.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.