Reno Omokri Says Marriage Without Submission Leads to Division, Cites Femi Otedola’s Advice to Daughter Temi

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

Naija247news – Lagos, September 8, 2025 — Reno Omokri, social commentator and former presidential aide, has sparked conversation on social media with his opinion that a marriage lacking submission is prone to division. He shared his views on Instagram this afternoon while reflecting on the advice billionaire businessman Femi Otedola gave his daughter, Temi, during her wedding to singer Mr Eazi in August.

Speaking at the wedding reception, Otedola reminded Temi that her husband, Eazi, is now her “boss” and that she must submit to him at all times.

Chiding women who resist the idea of marital submission, Omokri wrote:

“Your father is a pauper, yet you say you can’t marry and submit to any man. Femi Otedola is a Dollar billionaire, but he publicly tells his daughter to submit to her husband as her boss. Think about that. Without submission in marriage, there will be division and ultimately a collision that can lead to a major disillusion and the dissolution of the union.”

Omokri’s post has ignited discussions across social media, with followers debating the role of submission, respect, and equality in modern marriages, particularly in high-profile families.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.

