“Renewed Investor Confidence Bullish as Ongoing Recapitalisation Strengthens Nigerian Banks – CBN’s Cardoso”

Naija247news – Abuja, September 7, 2025 – The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, has reiterated the apex bank’s unwavering commitment to macroeconomic stability, fortifying the banking sector, and positioning Nigeria as a top investment destination.

Cardoso made the remarks during a fireside chat moderated by Andreas Voss, Chief Country Representative of Deutsche Bank Nigeria, at the European Business Chamber (Eurocham Nigeria) C-Level Forum in Lagos. The statement was released by CBN’s Acting Director of Corporate Communications, Hakama Sidi-Ali.

Highlighting progress in the banking sector, the CBN governor said the ongoing recapitalisation of Nigerian banks is designed to create stronger institutions capable of withstanding shocks while financing economic growth.

“The recapitalisation directive ensures that our financial system can support a wider range of economic activities and remain resilient in the face of challenges,” Cardoso said.

He noted that renewed investor confidence is being driven by the CBN’s reforms and the stabilisation of the Naira, which has been praised by members of the EU Chambers. While acknowledging that headline inflation remains elevated, Cardoso expressed optimism:

“However, it is decreasing as a consequence of collective efforts. The benefits of the CBN’s tightening posture are expected to persist. Our primary objective is to maintain stability while simultaneously addressing inflation and ensuring that the financial system facilitates corporate lending and investment.”

On the issue of high lending rates, Cardoso stated that there is substantial potential for interest rates to decline in the future as inflation continues to fall and capital markets become more efficient.

“This is the environment in which stronger corporate lending and higher levels of investment will naturally follow,” he explained.

The governor also emphasized the importance of technology-driven solutions to deepen financial access, expand inclusion, and strengthen the fintech ecosystem. According to him, the CBN is committed to leveraging innovation to address poverty and support sustainable economic growth.

Another positive development, he noted, is the enhanced collaboration with the fiscal sector, including the Ministries of Finance, Industry, Trade and Investment, and the Budget Office.

“This collaboration will enable Nigeria to sustain reforms and achieve long-term macroeconomic stability,” Cardoso said.

The CBN’s initiatives, including the recapitalisation of banks, inflation management, and the promotion of financial inclusion, underscore its strategic objective of creating a resilient financial system capable of supporting broad-based economic growth and attracting domestic and foreign investments.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.