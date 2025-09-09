Menu
Search
Subscribe
News Analysis

“Renewed Investor Confidence Bullish as Ongoing Recapitalisation Strengthens Nigerian Banks – CBN’s Cardoso”

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

Naija247news – Abuja, September 7, 2025 – The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, has reiterated the apex bank’s unwavering commitment to macroeconomic stability, fortifying the banking sector, and positioning Nigeria as a top investment destination.

Cardoso made the remarks during a fireside chat moderated by Andreas Voss, Chief Country Representative of Deutsche Bank Nigeria, at the European Business Chamber (Eurocham Nigeria) C-Level Forum in Lagos. The statement was released by CBN’s Acting Director of Corporate Communications, Hakama Sidi-Ali.

Highlighting progress in the banking sector, the CBN governor said the ongoing recapitalisation of Nigerian banks is designed to create stronger institutions capable of withstanding shocks while financing economic growth.

“The recapitalisation directive ensures that our financial system can support a wider range of economic activities and remain resilient in the face of challenges,” Cardoso said.

He noted that renewed investor confidence is being driven by the CBN’s reforms and the stabilisation of the Naira, which has been praised by members of the EU Chambers. While acknowledging that headline inflation remains elevated, Cardoso expressed optimism:

“However, it is decreasing as a consequence of collective efforts. The benefits of the CBN’s tightening posture are expected to persist. Our primary objective is to maintain stability while simultaneously addressing inflation and ensuring that the financial system facilitates corporate lending and investment.”

On the issue of high lending rates, Cardoso stated that there is substantial potential for interest rates to decline in the future as inflation continues to fall and capital markets become more efficient.

“This is the environment in which stronger corporate lending and higher levels of investment will naturally follow,” he explained.

The governor also emphasized the importance of technology-driven solutions to deepen financial access, expand inclusion, and strengthen the fintech ecosystem. According to him, the CBN is committed to leveraging innovation to address poverty and support sustainable economic growth.

Another positive development, he noted, is the enhanced collaboration with the fiscal sector, including the Ministries of Finance, Industry, Trade and Investment, and the Budget Office.

“This collaboration will enable Nigeria to sustain reforms and achieve long-term macroeconomic stability,” Cardoso said.

The CBN’s initiatives, including the recapitalisation of banks, inflation management, and the promotion of financial inclusion, underscore its strategic objective of creating a resilient financial system capable of supporting broad-based economic growth and attracting domestic and foreign investments.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Stanbic IBTC Bank Commended by NSACC for Strengthening Nigeria–South Africa Trade Relations
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Stanbic IBTC Bank Commended by NSACC for Strengthening Nigeria–South Africa Trade Relations

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
Naija247news – Lagos, September 8, 2025 – The Nigeria-South...

“Nigeria’s $3.2bn Export Boom: 70% of Profits Controlled by Foreign Firms”

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
Naija247news – Lagos, September 8, 2025 — Nigeria has...

Nollywood Must Prioritize Talent Over Looks to Sustain Its Greatness – Kanayo O Kanayo

Ifeoluwa Okonkwo Ifeoluwa Okonkwo -
Veteran actor calls for focus on performance, urges producers...

TUC Rejects Federal Government’s 5% Fuel Tax, Threatens Nationwide Strike

Joshua Chinonye Joshua Chinonye -
Labour union calls petroleum levy “reckless economic wickedness,” demands...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Stanbic IBTC Bank Commended by NSACC for Strengthening Nigeria–South Africa Trade Relations

Banking & Finance 0
Naija247news – Lagos, September 8, 2025 – The Nigeria-South...

“Nigeria’s $3.2bn Export Boom: 70% of Profits Controlled by Foreign Firms”

Analysis 0
Naija247news – Lagos, September 8, 2025 — Nigeria has...

Nollywood Must Prioritize Talent Over Looks to Sustain Its Greatness – Kanayo O Kanayo

Arts & Entertainment 0
Veteran actor calls for focus on performance, urges producers...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria