Qatar Denies US Claim of Warning Before Israeli Strike on Hamas Negotiators in Doha

Washington, DC / Doha – September 9, 2025 – Tensions between the United States and Qatar have escalated after the Trump administration claimed it had notified Qatari officials before Israel carried out an airstrike targeting Hamas negotiators in Doha, a claim firmly rejected by the Gulf country.

The White House issued a statement on Tuesday, hours after multiple explosions rocked a residential area in Qatar’s capital. The strikes targeted a compound believed to host senior Hamas negotiators involved in US-backed ceasefire talks aimed at ending the ongoing war in Gaza, which has killed over 64,600 Palestinians and wounded more than 163,000 since October 2023.

US Response and Qatar’s Rebuttal

“The Trump administration was notified by the United States military that Israel was attacking Hamas, which very unfortunately, was located in a section of Doha, the capital of Qatar,” White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told reporters. She added that President Trump directed his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, to inform Qatar of the impending attack.

However, Qatar’s Foreign Ministry categorically denied this characterization. “The statements being circulated that the State of Qatar was pre-informed of the attack are completely false,” said spokesperson Majed al-Ansari. “The call that was received from an American official came during the sound of the explosions that resulted from the Israeli attack in Doha.”

Casualties and Hamas Statement

Hamas confirmed that five of its members were killed, including the son of Khalil al-Hayya, a senior exiled Gaza leader. Crucially, the group’s main negotiating team survived the strike, a fact that could have major implications for ongoing ceasefire efforts. Among the fatalities was also a Qatari security officer, according to the country’s Interior Ministry, which condemned the attack as “cowardly” and a violation of Qatar’s sovereignty.

Hamas criticized the strike, saying it “confirms beyond doubt that Netanyahu and his government do not want to reach any agreement and are deliberately seeking to thwart all opportunities and international efforts.” The group also held the US administration jointly responsible, citing its continued support for Israel.

Diplomatic Fallout

The attack has triggered strong international reactions. Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani condemned the strike, calling it a “reckless, criminal attack” and a “flagrant violation of its sovereignty and security.” He emphasized that Qatar would take all necessary measures to protect its security and preserve its sovereignty.

European nations, including Germany, Switzerland, and Belgium, condemned the Israeli strikes, urging restraint and the resumption of dialogue. The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation described the attack as a “blatant violation of international law, UN Charter, and global norms.”

Former US diplomats and Middle East analysts have questioned the White House’s handling of the situation. Khalil Jahshan, executive director of the Arab Center Washington DC, said the strike undermines US credibility in the region, arguing that many Arab nations will view the US as complicit in violating the sovereignty of a close ally.

“As cynical as I am, I have to say I was shocked,” said Nabeel Khoury, former deputy chief of mission at the US Embassy in Yemen. “Israel has now obviously become a totally rogue state. The strike will likely chill diplomacy, further undermining US credibility in the region, and make other groups hesitant to engage in US-backed negotiations.”

Impact on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

The timing of the strike is particularly significant, as Qatar has historically played a leading role in mediating ceasefires between Israel and Hamas. The attack comes just days after US President Donald Trump issued a warning to Hamas negotiators regarding his latest ceasefire proposal. Analysts suggest that the strike could derail negotiations and heighten tensions across the Middle East.

With Doha now at the center of international scrutiny, the incident raises urgent questions about regional security, the role of the US in Israeli military operations, and the future of diplomatic efforts to end the Gaza conflict.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.