Bola Tinubu Presidency

Presidency Sacks Special Assistant on Digital and Creative Economy, Fegho John Umunubo

By: Naija247news

Date:

Naija247news – Abuja, September 8, 2025 — The Presidency has announced the immediate dismissal of Fegho John Umunubo, who served as the Special Assistant to the President on Digital and Creative Economy in the Office of the Vice President.

The announcement was made in a statement by the Director of Information and Public Relations in the Presidency, Abiodun Oladunjoye, on Monday. The statement did not provide any reason for Umunubo’s disengagement.

“Stakeholders and constituents of the digital and creative economy, at home and abroad, as well as the general public are hereby notified that FEGHO JOHN UMUNUBO, who hitherto had served as the Special Assistant to the President on Digital and Creative Economy (Office of the Vice President), has been disengaged with immediate effect,” the statement read.

The Presidency further emphasized that Umunubo no longer represents the administration in any capacity. “Henceforth, anyone who interfaces with him in the name of President Bola Tinubu’s administration does so at his or her own risk. We urge all stakeholders and constituents of the digital and creative economy to be so guided,” the statement added.

This development raises questions about leadership continuity and oversight within the digital and creative sectors of Nigeria’s economy, sectors that have been touted as key drivers for innovation and youth employment. Stakeholders in the industry are now left awaiting clarity on the next steps from the Presidency.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

