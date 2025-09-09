Presidency Sacks Special Assistant on Digital and Creative Economy, Fegho John Umunubo

Naija247news – Abuja, September 8, 2025 — The Presidency has announced the immediate dismissal of Fegho John Umunubo, who served as the Special Assistant to the President on Digital and Creative Economy in the Office of the Vice President.

The announcement was made in a statement by the Director of Information and Public Relations in the Presidency, Abiodun Oladunjoye, on Monday. The statement did not provide any reason for Umunubo’s disengagement.

“Stakeholders and constituents of the digital and creative economy, at home and abroad, as well as the general public are hereby notified that FEGHO JOHN UMUNUBO, who hitherto had served as the Special Assistant to the President on Digital and Creative Economy (Office of the Vice President), has been disengaged with immediate effect,” the statement read.

The Presidency further emphasized that Umunubo no longer represents the administration in any capacity. “Henceforth, anyone who interfaces with him in the name of President Bola Tinubu’s administration does so at his or her own risk. We urge all stakeholders and constituents of the digital and creative economy to be so guided,” the statement added.

This development raises questions about leadership continuity and oversight within the digital and creative sectors of Nigeria’s economy, sectors that have been touted as key drivers for innovation and youth employment. Stakeholders in the industry are now left awaiting clarity on the next steps from the Presidency.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.