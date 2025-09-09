Oworonshoki Residents Block Third Mainland Bridge in Protest Over Forced Demolitions

Residents of Oworonshoki, a community in Lagos State, staged a dramatic protest on Monday, September 8, 2025, by blocking the Third Mainland Bridge. The demonstration was in response to the recent demolition of their homes by the state government. The protest began at dawn, with protesters occupying the bridge, causing significant traffic disruptions as commuters were forced to seek alternative routes.

The demolitions, which commenced on Saturday, targeted structures along the Iyana Oworonshoki coastal line. Residents allege that they were not given adequate notice or compensation before the demolitions took place. Many families have been left homeless, and the community is demanding accountability and immediate intervention from the government.

The protest caused severe gridlock on the Third Mainland Bridge, one of the busiest routes connecting Lagos Island to the mainland. Motorists and commuters were stranded for hours, with some abandoning their vehicles in frustration.

Security operatives were eventually deployed to the scene to restore order. Lagos State Police Commissioner, Olohundare Jimoh, personally led efforts to reopen the bridge and ensure the safety of all involved. By late afternoon, calm had been restored, and traffic began to flow smoothly again.

The residents have vowed to continue their protest until their demands for compensation and a halt to further demolitions are met. They are calling for a transparent and accountable approach to urban development that considers the rights and well-being of all citizens.

The Lagos State Government has yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident. However, the situation highlights ongoing concerns about forced evictions and the need for more inclusive urban planning in Lagos.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.