Obasanjo Urges African Nations to Shun IMF, World Bank, Embrace Economic Sovereignty Through Intra-African Trade

Naija247news reports that former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has made a strong case for African nations to drastically reduce their dependence on international financial institutions such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.

Naija247news gathered that Obasanjo made the call while speaking at the ongoing Intra-African Trade Fair in Algiers, Algeria, where key economic and political leaders from across the continent have converged to chart a path toward stronger regional trade and integration.

According to Naija247news, Obasanjo criticised the historical role of Western financial institutions, arguing that they were never established with Africa’s long-term development in mind. He said reliance on these bodies has often come at the cost of true sovereignty, saddling countries with conditionalities that undermine national priorities.

Naija247news understands that Obasanjo emphasized the urgent need for African countries to look inward and invest in home-grown solutions for economic development. He advocated for stronger implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement as a viable path toward regional prosperity.

“The IMF and World Bank were not created to solve Africa’s problems,” Obasanjo said, adding that the continent must now shift its focus to self-sustaining mechanisms such as intra-African trade and local currency settlement systems.

Naija247news reports that Obasanjo called on African leaders to leverage regional economic institutions and development banks, stressing that economic policies must be designed with African realities and challenges in mind, not dictated by foreign entities.

According to Naija247news, Obasanjo also urged governments to facilitate the seamless movement of goods, people, and capital across borders while developing infrastructure that supports regional integration. He noted that enhanced connectivity and shared prosperity would remain a pipe dream without political will and policy coherence among member states.

Naija247news understands that the Intra-African Trade Fair in Algiers has attracted policymakers, private sector leaders, and financial institutions from across the continent, all of whom are discussing strategies to unlock Africa’s economic potential through collaboration rather than external dependency.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.