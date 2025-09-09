NUPENG Calls Off Nationwide Strike After DSS-Mediated Agreement With Dangote Group

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has suspended its nationwide strike, called to protest the Dangote Group’s alleged refusal to allow its employees to join the union.

The industrial action, declared on Monday, was called off following a high-level meeting convened by the Department of State Services (DSS). The meeting brought together NUPENG officials, representatives of the Dangote Group, the Ministers of Labour and Finance, and officials of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

The agreement reached at the meeting ended the standoff, paving the way for a resumption of normal operations across the petroleum sector.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.