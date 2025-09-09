Menu
Oil & Gas

NUPENG Calls Off Nationwide Strike After DSS-Mediated Agreement With Dangote Group

By: Joshua Chinonye

Date:

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has suspended its nationwide strike, called to protest the Dangote Group’s alleged refusal to allow its employees to join the union.

The industrial action, declared on Monday, was called off following a high-level meeting convened by the Department of State Services (DSS). The meeting brought together NUPENG officials, representatives of the Dangote Group, the Ministers of Labour and Finance, and officials of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

The agreement reached at the meeting ended the standoff, paving the way for a resumption of normal operations across the petroleum sector.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.

Joshua Chinonye
Joshua Chinonyehttps://naija247news.com/
Joshua Chinonye is the Energy Editor at Naija247news, covering Nigeria’s oil, gas, and power sectors. He reports on energy policy, market trends, and sustainability with a focus on informing public discourse and decision-makers.

