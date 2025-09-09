Menu
Nollywood Must Prioritize Talent Over Looks to Sustain Its Greatness – Kanayo O Kanayo

By: Ifeoluwa Okonkwo

Date:

Veteran actor calls for focus on performance, urges producers to create opportunities for emerging actors

Lagos, Sept. 8, 2025 (Naija247news) – Veteran Nollywood actor Kanayo O Kanayo has spoken out against what he described as a dangerous trend in the film industry, warning that looks are overshadowing talent in movie-making.

In a video message shared on Instagram, the 62-year-old stressed that acting should be judged on skill and performance, not appearance.

“Movie making is not about being a fine face. It’s about being a good actor, a good performer. With or without a fine face, that’s what I’ve decided to do,” Kanayo said.

Reflecting on Nollywood’s past, he recalled how, over 25 years ago, sponsors created labels that destroyed the careers of promising actors. He warned that a similar pattern is now emerging in the digital space, where a few so-called “YouTube faces” are being prioritized at the expense of raw, talented actors.

“The most unfortunate thing is that some of these guys will tell you, ‘September 2025, I am not free till August 2026.’ How then do we sustain the content of what you watch? How then do we create magic? How do we encourage new actors to come into the business?” he asked.

Kanayo emphasized that producers should hire him for his ability to deliver performances, not because he is a “selling face.” He also criticized the way initiatives often get distorted when introduced in Nigeria.

“I don’t know why, when things come to Nigeria, there’s always a somersault. And the somersault is happening on YouTube,” he said, urging the industry to focus on nurturing new talent capable of acting with skill and authenticity.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.

