Nigeria’s Public Debt Hits ₦149.39 Trillion, Debt-to-GDP Ratio Breaches 52% – House Speaker Raises Alarm

Abuja, Sept. 8, 2025 (Naija247news) — The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, has sounded the alarm over Nigeria’s rising debt, warning that the nation has breached its statutory ceiling and is teetering on the edge of a fiscal crisis.

Speaking at the 11th Annual Conference and General Assembly of the West Africa Association of Public Accounts Committees (WAAPAC) at the National Assembly in Abuja on Monday, Tajudeen said Nigeria’s total public debt had surged to ₦149.39 trillion (around US$97 billion) in the first quarter of 2025, up sharply from ₦121.7 trillion the previous year.

“This represents a sharp rise, and our debt-to-GDP ratio now stands at roughly 52 percent—well above the statutory ceiling of 40 percent set by our own laws,” he said, describing the breach as a “signal of strain on fiscal sustainability.”

The Speaker called for urgent reforms in borrowing practices and oversight, stressing that borrowed funds must deliver tangible economic and social returns. He cautioned against reckless borrowing that fuels consumption or corruption, urging lawmakers to prioritize loans that bridge gaps in infrastructure, health, education, and job-creating industries.

Abbas also highlighted the broader African context, noting that several countries on the continent were already trapped in high debt-to-GDP ratios, forcing governments to spend more on loan servicing than on critical services like healthcare and education.

“This is not just a budgetary concern, but a structural crisis demanding urgent parliamentary attention and coordinated reform,” he said.

Reiterating the commitment of the 10th House of Representatives to accountability, Tajudeen emphasized that under the Open Parliament policy, major borrowing proposals would now undergo public hearings, and simplified debt reports would be made available to citizens to ensure transparency.

He concluded: “Oversight is not just about figures—it’s about the lives and futures behind those figures. Every naira borrowed must be accountable to the Nigerian people.”

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.