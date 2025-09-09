Nigeria’s Broadband Penetration Falls to 48% in August as Tariff Hikes Push Internet Out of Reach for Millions

Naija247news – Lagos, Sept. 9, 2025 — Nigeria’s broadband connections fell for the second consecutive month, sliding 2% month-on-month (MoM) to 104.07 million users in August 2025, according to fresh data from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

While subscriptions rose 9% year-on-year (YoY), the latest monthly dip underscores growing affordability concernsin Africa’s largest telecoms market.

Affordability Crisis Deepens

The NCC attributed the sustained decline to the rising cost of internet services, following its recent tariff adjustmentthat allowed telecom operators to increase data prices.

This has placed broadband access further out of reach for low- and middle-income Nigerians, already squeezed by inflation, naira devaluation, and eroded purchasing power.

Mobile broadband — dominated by operators like MTN, Airtel, and Globacom — accounts for 99% of Nigeria’s broadband subscriptions, highlighting the sector’s heavy reliance on traditional mobile networks.

Broadband Penetration Drops Below 49%

With the latest figures, Nigeria’s broadband penetration rate slipped to 48.01% in August, down from 48.78% in July.

That leaves a 22% gap from the Federal Government’s ambitious 2025 broadband target of 70%, with only a few months left in the year — making it increasingly unlikely Nigeria will meet its deadline.

Usage Up Despite Decline in Connections

Interestingly, despite fewer subscriptions, internet usage increased 8% MoM to 1.13 million terabytes in July, up from 1.04 million terabytes in June. Analysts say this reflects higher per-user consumption, as those who can still afford data are using more, while millions are being priced out of the digital economy.

Structural Barriers Still Unresolved

Beyond pricing, Nigeria’s broadband expansion continues to face longstanding obstacles, including:

High right-of-way (RoW) fees across states,

Severe infrastructure deficits in rural and semi-urban areas,

Limited investment in fiber-optic networks.

These challenges, combined with rising service costs, have slowed the rollout of affordable, high-speed internet nationwide.

Outlook: Target at Risk

With just months before the government’s 2025 broadband penetration deadline, experts say Nigeria will fall short of the 70% target, unless urgent steps are taken to subsidize access, harmonize RoW fees, and incentivize infrastructure rollout.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.