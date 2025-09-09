Menu
Nigeria’s 5% Fuel Surcharge Delayed Until January 2026 Amid Cost-of-Living Crisis – Finance Minister

By: Peter Anene, Business Editor

Date:

Naija247news – Abuja, Sept. 9, 2025 — Nigeria’s controversial 5% fuel surcharge will not take effect until January 1, 2026, Finance Minister Wale Edun announced on Tuesday, in what appears to be a cautious move by the Tinubu administration to ease mounting public anger over economic hardship.

Speaking to reporters in Abuja, Edun explained that the surcharge — which applies to petrol, diesel, and other fossil fuels — requires a formal proclamation and an official order signed by the finance minister before publication in the National Gazette.

“The order will not be issued immediately. Government is aware of the economic situation of the times and would not deliberately increase the burden on Nigerians,”Edun assured.

Background: Tinubu’s Economic Reforms Under Fire

Since assuming office in May 2023, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has rolled out sweeping reforms — scrapping fuel and electricity subsidies, introducing multiple tax reforms, and devaluing the naira twice.

While intended to attract investment and revive Nigeria’s sluggish economy, these measures have triggered the worst cost-of-living crisis in decades, with food inflation, transport costs, and household bills skyrocketing.

The new Nigeria Tax Act, signed into law in June, is part of a wider fiscal overhaul designed to harmonize tax rules, boost government revenues, and improve transparency.

Not a New Tax, But a Revived Levy

Edun clarified that the fuel surcharge is not entirely new, tracing its origins back to a 2007 law, and insisted its inclusion in the new Act was mainly for “harmonisation and transparency.”

Still, critics argue that any additional tax on fuel will worsen inflationary pressures and could spark public unrest, especially at a time when Nigerians are already grappling with high fuel prices and dwindling purchasing power.

What Next?

The delay until 2026 suggests the Tinubu government is buying time to manage the political fallout, particularly as Nigeria braces for another tough economic year. Analysts say the administration may seek social cushioning measuresbefore enforcement to avoid protests similar to those seen during the subsidy removal in 2023.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.

