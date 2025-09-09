“Nigeria’s $3.2bn Export Boom: 70% of Profits Controlled by Foreign Firms”

Naija247news – Lagos, September 8, 2025 — Nigeria has officially entered 2025 on a record-breaking note in non-oil exports, moving goods valued at over $3.2 billion across global markets in just the first six months of the year. Commodities ranging from cocoa, sesame seeds, cashew nuts, and maize to fertilizers and petrochemicals are now making their way to the Netherlands, the United States, India, and across Africa, facilitated in part by the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).
On paper, these numbers suggest a remarkable victory for Nigeria. Government officials, export promotion agencies, and industry observers have touted them as proof that diversification beyond crude oil is finally paying off, and that the nation is increasingly leveraging its agricultural and industrial potential to compete on the international stage.
But beneath the glossy statistics lies a sobering reality — one that exposes systemic inequities embedded in Nigeria’s export economy. Analysts, economists, and farmers alike warn that the enormous revenues generated from these exports are flowing predominantly into foreign hands, leaving Nigerian producers, rural communities, and local economies with only a fraction of the benefits.
Foreign Grip on Nigeria’s Supply Chains
It is an uncomfortable truth that the majority of Nigeria’s agricultural and industrial supply chains are controlled by foreign firms or heavily foreign-influenced enterprises. Economists estimate that roughly 70% of profits from these exports are repatriated, bypassing the very communities whose labor and land produce these commodities.
Take Olam Nigeria, arguably the country’s largest non-oil exporter. While it operates hundreds of farms and processing facilities domestically, its ultimate control lies with Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund. Similarly, Indorama Eleme Fertiliser, a dominant player in the fertilizer market, is run by foreign interests. Across cocoa, sesame, cashew, and even packaging sectors, Indian, Chinese, Lebanese, Dutch, and American companies dominate, capturing most of the value generated.
Analysts argue that such foreign control has cascading effects: farmers are often paid meager sums for raw produce, domestic processing facilities remain underdeveloped, and rural communities fail to experience the wealth generated from exports of their own lands. In essence, while Nigeria supplies the raw materials, the real economic value is extracted abroad.
States Bearing the Brunt: Farmers See Almost Nothing
Farmers across major producing states paint a starkly different picture from government export reports. In Benue State, Nigeria’s so-called “food basket,” smallholder maize farmers report earnings of barely ₦50,000 per hectare, after accounting for labor, inputs, and transportation. Yet the processed maize flour exported by multinational firms brings in multiples of that figure to foreign accounts.
Cocoa farmers in Ondo and Cross River states face similar realities. According to the Cocoa Farmers Association of Nigeria, most local producers receive less than 10% of the revenue generated from cocoa sold on international markets. Sesame and cashew farmers in Kwara, Oyo, and Kaduna tell equally grim stories: their crops feed international supply chains, but they remain trapped in subsistence farming, unable to expand or mechanize operations.
Dr. Chukwuma Okeke, a Lagos-based agricultural economist, explained:
“Nigeria’s export numbers look impressive, but they mask a structural problem. Wealth is being extracted from our farmers and rural communities, leaving them underpaid and under-resourced. Export-led growth in this model enriches foreign shareholders more than it enriches Nigerians.”
Even in industrial sectors such as fertilizers and petrochemicals, foreign dominance mirrors the agricultural situation, leaving domestic employees underpaid and denying rural economies access to the multiplier effects of industrial growth.
The Economic and Social Cost
The consequences of this export structure extend far beyond the earnings of individual farmers. Analysts warn of long-term national implications:
Economic Leakage Across Borders – A significant portion of export revenue leaves the country without supporting domestic economic development. Instead of fueling local industrial growth, rural infrastructure, or reinvestment in farming communities, these funds flow out of Nigeria, leaving a persistent wealth gap between production and actual economic benefits.
Rising Domestic Food Prices and Local Scarcity – Raw materials exported in bulk reduce local supply, driving up prices of staples like maize, cocoa products, sesame, and cashews. The paradox is stark: while Nigeria earns billions in export revenue, grassroots households feel the pinch of higher food costs, exacerbating poverty and widening inequality.
Limited Job Creation and Underdeveloped Industrial Capacity – With processing plants, packaging facilities, and logistics networks largely controlled by foreign investors, domestic employment opportunities remain underdeveloped. Local workers miss out on skill acquisition, mechanization knowledge, and supply chain expertise, limiting the emergence of homegrown industrialists and managers.
Erosion of National Sovereignty – Market intelligence, pricing power, and brand recognition — critical for global competitiveness — are concentrated in foreign hands. Analysts warn that such structural imbalance threatens Nigeria’s food security, diminishes control over export strategy, and leaves domestic producers dependent on decisions made in overseas boardrooms.
Chinwe Obinna, a Lagos-based investment analyst, emphasized:
“If Nigeria continues as merely a supplier of raw materials, we risk perpetually ceding our value chains to others. Without domestic control, inflation, rural unemployment, and dependency on imports will remain structural problems that policy alone cannot solve.”
Analysts’ Recommendations: Nigerians Must “Own the Gain”
Experts argue that reversing these trends requires both strategic government intervention and a concerted effort by domestic investors, cooperatives, and diaspora capital. Key steps include:
Investing in Local Processing Facilities at Scale – Establishing mechanized, technologically advanced plants ensures a greater portion of the raw materials’ value is captured locally. By transforming primary commodities into finished or semi-finished products for export, Nigeria can increase revenue retention, create employment, and foster innovation in packaging, quality control, and logistics.
Supporting Cooperative and Community-Led Models – Encouraging farmers to pool resources and form cooperatives enables better pricing, access to credit, and investment in machinery. These models allow smallholders to compete with foreign-controlled entities and retain profits locally.
Encouraging Diaspora Investment and Partnerships – Nigerians living abroad often have capital, global market access, and technical knowledge. Channeling these resources into domestic agribusiness creates hybrid investment models that are profitable while nationally beneficial. Diaspora investors can provide mentorship, facilitate international brand recognition, and support market expansion without siphoning profits abroad.
State-Level Incentives for SMEs – Tax breaks, grants, soft loans, and infrastructure support from federal and state governments can nurture Nigerian-led SMEs in the export sector. These incentives lower barriers, promote entrepreneurship, and enable local businesses to scale operations to compete globally.
According to the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), capturing just 30% of value-added locally could channel over ₦500 billion annually into rural economies, funding schools, creating jobs, and stimulating sustainable development. Analysts stress that these measures are critical for turning export figures into genuine domestic wealth and long-term economic independence.
Conclusion: The Choice Ahead
Nigeria’s $3.2 billion non-oil export success is impressive, yet the story behind the numbers reveals an incomplete victory. Without domestic ownership and investment along the entire value chain — from farming to processing, packaging, logistics, and marketing — the bulk of economic rewards will continue to bypass those who actually produce them.
The imperative is clear: Nigerians must control the agro-industrial value chain to secure both rural livelihoods and national prosperity. Otherwise, the country risks remaining a perpetual raw-material supplier for foreign multinationals — admired on paper, yet impoverished on the ground.
The stakes are high. This is not merely about trade statistics; it is about who controls Nigeria’s economic future, who benefits from the labor and land of its citizens, and whether the nation can finally translate export success into sustainable domestic wealth.
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.
Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.