Nigerian Stock Market Foreign Portfolio Inflows Soar 354% to N609.73bn in 7 Months of 2025

Naija247news – Lagos, September 9, 2025 — Foreign portfolio inflows into the Nigerian stock market have surged by a staggering 354.4%, reaching N609.73 billion in the first seven months of 2025 (7M’25), compared with N134.19 billion recorded in the same period of 2022 (7M’22).

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) report shows that foreign outflows also spiked by 382.2%, totaling N671.56 billion in 7M’25, up from N138.97 billion in 7M’22. Overall, total foreign flows — combining inflows and outflows — climbed 369.2% to N1.281 trillion from N273.16 billion over the same period.

Domestic transactions recorded impressive growth as well. Total transactions at the NGX rose 240.8% to N6.008 trillion in 7M’25 from N1.763 trillion in 7M’22. Retail investors’ activity jumped 311.6% to N1.988 trillion from N482.79 billion, while domestic institutional investors saw transactions increase 171.9% to N2.738 trillion from N1.007 trillion.

Year-to-date data for July 2025 shows foreign inflows grew by 128.7% to N609.73 billion from N266.64 billion in the same period of 2024. Foreign outflows grew 102.7% to N671.56 billion from N33.36 billion, reflecting continued active participation by international investors in the market.

Long-term analysis highlights consistent growth over the past two decades. From 2007 to 2024, domestic transactions increased 33.15% from N3.556 trillion to N4.735 trillion, while foreign transactions rose 38.31% from N616 billion to N852 billion. In 2024, domestic transactions made up roughly 85% of total market activity, while foreign transactions accounted for 15%.

Preliminary data for 2025 indicates domestic transactions are around N4.7269 trillion, with foreign transactions totaling approximately N1.28123 trillion, underscoring the increasingly balanced participation of local and international investors.

The numbers suggest a resilient and expanding Nigerian capital market, attracting growing attention from foreign portfolio investors while maintaining robust domestic participation, signaling confidence in the country’s economic outlook.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.