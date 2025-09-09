Nigeria Records $23.7bn Merchandise Trade in Q1 2025 as Exports Rise, Imports Fall – CBN

Naija247news – Abuja, Sept. 9, 2025 — Nigeria’s merchandise trade expanded in the first quarter of 2025, with total trade value rising 4% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to US$23.7 billion, according to the latest Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) economic report.

Exports surged, while imports contracted, pushing the country into a net trade surplus of US$0.93 billion for the period.

Exports Drive Trade Expansion

The value of exports rose 10% QoQ to US$13.9 billion, up from US$12.7 billion in Q4 2024. However, this represented a slight year-on-year (YoY) dip compared to US$14.2 billion in Q1 2024.

The export boost came from both oil and non-oil sectors:

Oil exports benefited from higher global crude prices, as Nigeria’s benchmark Bonny Light crude averaged US$77.52/barrel , compared to US$75.66/barrel in the previous quarter.

Non-oil exports gained from rising global commodity prices, particularly stronger earnings from cocoa beans and sesame seeds.

Imports Decline on FX Pressures

Imports fell 3% QoQ to US$9.8 billion, though this was slightly higher than the US$9.6 billion recorded in Q1 2024.

The decline was largely driven by non-oil imports, which dropped to US$6.8 billion from US$7.4 billion in the prior quarter. By contrast, oil imports climbed to nearly US$3.0 billion, up from US$2.7 billion.

Analysts note that persistent foreign exchange pricing pressures have discouraged import activity, as businesses struggle with high costs of accessing FX.

Outlook: Gradual Rebound Expected

Despite elevated exchange rates, the CBN highlighted signs of reduced volatility and greater stability in recent months. With improved access to official FX channels and a more transparent pricing mechanism, import demand is expected to gradually recover in the coming quarters.

The report suggests that oil price trends, FX market dynamics, and global commodity demand will remain the key determinants of Nigeria’s trade outlook through the rest of 2025.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.