Nigeria Partners with Kenya to Tap $26.7B Global Avocado Market

Lagos, Sept. 8, 2025 (Naija247news) – Nigeria is forging a strategic partnership with Kenya to break into the booming global avocado market, projected to reach $26.71 billion by 2030, according to analysts.

The partnership seeks to empower Nigerian farmers and expand the country’s presence in the lucrative international trade of the so-called “green gold.” A report by RaboResearch indicates the global avocado market is currently worth over $20 billion, driven by increased production and the emergence of new supply countries. Key export destinations include the European Union, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Russia.

Ambassador Adeniyi Sola-Bunmi, President of the Avocado Society of Nigeria (ASN), said collaboration with Kenya, a leading African exporter, is a crucial step to address Nigeria’s underdeveloped avocado sector, which remains largely focused on local consumption.

“While African nations such as Kenya and Morocco are already reaping billions from this market, Nigeria has largely remained on the sidelines. Our goal is to change that narrative,” Sola-Bunmi said.

Kenya has firmly established itself as Africa’s leading avocado exporter and the world’s sixth-largest producer, with output reaching 417,000 metric tonnes in 2021, doubling over the last five years.

One challenge facing Nigerian avocado production is the misconception that the fruit has a long gestation period, which has discouraged large-scale investment. Currently, most Nigerian avocado farmers operate on small plots of less than two hectares.

To address this, the ASN is introducing Hass avocado seedlings, a variety that thrives in Nigeria’s tropical climate and reaches maturity in just three years. Sola-Bunmi projected that the Hass variety alone could generate over N12 billion annually for Nigeria’s economy.

The ASN is also establishing large commercial farms across Imo, Ogun, Abia, Enugu, Ebonyi, Edo, Akwa Ibom, Delta, Cross Rivers, and Oyo states and a demonstration farm in Ogun State with an international nursery center in Abeokuta to produce export-grade seedlings.

The partnership was reinforced during the 5th International Africa Avocado Congress in Nairobi, where Nigerian delegates networked with key players and shared knowledge to solidify the country’s emergence as a major player in the global avocado trade.

“This initiative combines training, capacity building, and infrastructure development. With the right support, Nigeria can join the top 10 African avocado producers,” Sola-Bunmi concluded.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.